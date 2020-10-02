Transfers latest, plus EFL Cup & Europa League reaction

Hello and welcome to today's live page - it's set to be a busy one today.

We've got all the reaction from last night's Carabao Cup fourth round ties, including details of the quarter-final draw, plus Europa League reaction as Tottenham, Rangers and Celtic qualify for the group stage.

Speaking of the Europa League group stage, we will bring details of the draw for you this lunchtime.

There are also SEVENTEEN Premier League news conferences taking place today as we build up to this weekend's games.

Oh, and there is all the latest transfer news as Monday's deadline rapidly approaches.

Told you it was a busy one.