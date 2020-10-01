EFL Cup reaction & transfers latest

Defender Jonjoe Kenny was forced off in the first half before forward Richarlison suffered an ankle injury and £21m summer signing Allan came off with what looked like a groin strain.
Boss Carlo Ancelotti said Richarlison is likely to be fit for the weekend but Allan and Kenny were "more difficult".
"Richarlison, twisted ankle - not so bad," said the Italian. "Allan and Jonjoe, adductor muscle - we have to check tomorrow.
"Richarlison can recover for Saturday, Allan and Kenny more difficult."
Super Calvert-Lewin
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at Goodison Park
In a week in which England boss Gareth Southgate names his squad for a first international triple-header, Dominic Calvert-Lewin could not have done much more to press his claims for inclusion.
Scorer of that famous winning goal when England won the Under-20s World Cup in 2017, Calvert-Lewin is emerging as one of the stars of the early weeks of the season.
One of the most satisfying aspects of his game at present is the way he hunts down chances.
He showed strength in holding off Declan Rice as he controlled Keane's lofted pass for Everton's opener and then read the play superbly to ensure he was onside before latching onto Sigurdsson's short pass for his second.
The third was the easiest technically, but the number of times leading strikers of the past say forwards should gamble, shows Calvert-Lewin is learning fast.
It meant he became the first player to score hat-tricks in successive home games under Ancelotti since Cristiano Ronaldo - not bad company to be in.
Calvert-Lewin treble sees Toffees through
Everton 4-1 West Ham
Let's start at Goodison Park, where Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his second hat-trick of the season as Everton beat West Ham 4-1 to book their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
Calvert-Lewin put the home side in front with a well-taken 11th-minute effort after Michael Keane had picked him out with an excellent chipped pass over the Hammers' defence.
The forward sealed victory with two goals in six minutes near the end, taking his tally in what is turning into a superb season to eight.
His second was a typical poacher's effort, the 23-year-old tucking home the rebound after Alex Iwobi's shot had bounced back off a post. Calvert-Lewin then got beyond the West Ham defence to finish off Gylfi Sigurdsson's through ball to complete another fantastic treble.
Richarlison had earlier put Everton back in front with a deflected shot after Robert Snodgrass had briefly pulled the visitors level just after half-time.
Last night's results
Here is a recap of what happened last night:
Newport 1-1 Newcastle (Newcastle win 5-4 on penalties)
Burnley 0-3 Manchester City
Brighton 0-3 Manchester United
Everton 4-1 West Ham
Good morning
Hello and welcome to another busy live page - loads going on today.
Five of the eight Carabao Cup quarter-finalists are now confirmed after another eventful evening last night. We will bring you all the reaction from those games, plus a look ahead to tonight's fixtures.
There's also Tottenham's Europa League tie to look forward to, plus the England squad announcement, three Premier League news conferences and the Champions League group stage draw.
Holders Man City march on
Burnley 0-3 Manchester City
It was equally comfortable for Manchester City, who won 3-0 at Burnley.
Raheem Sterling scored his first two City goals of the season while Ferran Torres scored his first goal since his summer move from Valencia.
City dominated the game and Burnley keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell had to twice smartly deny Sterling before the England forward got the breakthrough after Benjamin Mendy's cross.
His second was a close-range finish from Torres' cross before the Spain winger put the tie beyond Burnley's reach with an instinctive finish to cap a fine individual display.
Man Utd ease past Brighton
Brighton 0-3 Man Utd
Manchester United beat Brighton for the second time in four days to reach the last eight, though this game was more comfortable than last weekend's last-gasp win.
On Saturday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side needed a dramatic late penalty, awarded via VAR after the full-time whistle had blown, to beat the Seagulls 3-2 in a game packed with incident.
This was a less frantic and fun affair, played out by largely second-string sides and in periods of torrential rain.
And it was settled in far more routine fashion, with midfielder Scott McTominay finding space in the box to head home Juan Mata's free-kick from close range in the first half.
Having sent on both Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, Mata then sealed the result with a cool finish from inside the box after he was found by a neat flick from Donny van de Beek.
Pogba added the garnish with a direct set-piece that found the top corner via a deflection.
Everton checking on Allan injury
Everton 4-1 West Ham
Everton's fine win against West Ham may have come at a cost, with three players limping off injured.
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at Goodison Park
