Carabao Cup reaction & transfers latest - Spurs beat Chelsea

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho seemed to dismiss the competition before the game, saying the sheer number of fixtures his side face means he has to prioritise the Europa League as the money from it is "very important".

An arduous schedule sees Spurs in the middle of a run of four games in the space of eight days so he named a weakened side, including new signing Sergio Reguilon.

But Spurs scraped through against Mourinho's former club,

"I am very proud of the players, even the ones not on the pitch," Mourinho told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"This is a unique situation that we go through and we still go through. Everything was about the spirit of my players.

"I don't want to believe that we have another week like this one, but now this competition is in the pocket until December.

"Mentally this win gives us a lift. The feeling is good, on Thursday we have fresh players and I hope they can give us what these boys gave us tonight."