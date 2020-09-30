Carabao Cup reaction & transfers latest - Spurs beat Chelsea

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho seemed to dismiss the competition before the game, saying the sheer number of fixtures his side face means he has to prioritise the Europa League as the money from it is "very important".
An arduous schedule sees Spurs in the middle of a run of four games in the space of eight days so he named a weakened side, including new signing Sergio Reguilon.
But Spurs scraped through against Mourinho's former club,
"I am very proud of the players, even the ones not on the pitch," Mourinho told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"This is a unique situation that we go through and we still go through. Everything was about the spirit of my players.
"I don't want to believe that we have another week like this one, but now this competition is in the pocket until December.
"Mentally this win gives us a lift. The feeling is good, on Thursday we have fresh players and I hope they can give us what these boys gave us tonight."
Jose Mourinho has progressed from 26 of his 31 League Cup ties, with this the first time he has ever progressed via a penalty shootout in the competition, losing his previous three.
Chelsea have lost six of their last eight League Cup penalty shootouts, including all three at the fourth-round stage (also against Burnley in 2008-09 and Stoke in 2015-16).
Spurs beat Chelsea on penalties
Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea (Tottenham win 5-4 on pens)
Mason Mount missed the crucial spot-kick as Tottenham edged past Chelsea on penalties after a 1-1 draw to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
A total of nine penalties had been converted before Mount stepped up to take the 10th, but the England midfielder's effort clipped the post and went wide.
Chelsea had dominated the first half and new signing Timo Werner netted his first goal for the club with a clinical finish into the bottom corner.
Spurs responded well after the break and debutant Sergio Reguilon's side-footed effort from inside the area was pushed over the crossbar by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who was also making his first appearance for his new club.
Jose Mourinho's side got their rewards seven minutes from time when Spaniard Reguilon's cross sailed through to the back post for Erik Lamela to coolly convert from six yards.
With no extra time played, the match went straight to penalties and Mount was the only player to miss.
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page as we look at all the reaction to Tuesday's Carabao Cup game, which saw Tottenham beat Chelsea on penalties to reach the quarter-finals.
We'll also bring you all the latest transfer news and hear from manager Jurgen Klopp before Liverpool's fourth-round tie at home to Arsenal on Thursday.
Congestion charge!
Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea (Tottenham win 5-4 in pens)
Mentally this win gives us a lift - Mourinho
Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea (Tottenham win 5-4 on pens)
Tottenham Hotspur
Joy For Jose
Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea (Tottenham win 5-4 on pens)
