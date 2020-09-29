Liverpool beat Arsenal - reaction & latest transfer news

Let's start at Anfield, where Liverpool came from behind to beat Arsenal 3-1 and maintain their perfect start to the new campaign.

The Gunners, who had won their opening two league games, went ahead after 25 minutes when Alexandre Lacazette took advantage of Andrew Robertson's error to bundle a close-range finish past Alisson.

Liverpool responded instantly as man-of-the-match Sadio Mane pounced two minutes later after Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno could only push out Mohamed Salah's shot.

The Reds took the lead before the break when when Robertson atoned for his earlier error by getting on the end of Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross.

Their night was complete when new £45m signing Diogo Jota marked his home debut with a goal to seal the win.