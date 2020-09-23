EFL Cup reaction, transfers & latest on no crowds in sport until March

There was also significant developments away from the pitch last night, with the news that fans may not to be able to return to watch live sporting events in England until the end of March at the earliest.
Simon Stone
Fans could be banned from stadiums until March
There was also significant developments away from the pitch last night, with the news that fans may not to be able to return to watch live sporting events in England until the end of March at the earliest.
At a meeting on Tuesday, sports governing bodies - including those from football, rugby, cricket, Formula 1 and horse racing - were told to prepare for no spectators throughout the winter.
Officials from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) told the meeting, which was attended by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, that the ban on fans will be kept under review.
Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined a range of new restrictions for the country, including confirmation that plans to allow fans to return to sport from 1 October would not go ahead.
Wolves complete Semedo deal
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Wolves have completed the signing of Portugal defender Nelson Semedo from Barcelona, with official confirmation of the deal expected later today.
The 26-year-old is a replacement for Matt Doherty, who joined Spurs at the end of last month.
Hammers thrash Hull
West Ham 5-1 Hull
West Ham cruised into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with an emphatic 5-1 win over League One side Hull City.
Sebastien Haller and Andriy Yarmolenko both netted twice for the hosts, after Robert Snodgrass had opened the scoring.
Mallik Wilks scored a second-half consolation goal for the visitors.
West Ham will now travel to Fleetwood or Everton in the fourth round, with ties due to take place in the week commencing 28 September.
Henderson on 'unbelievable' debut
Luton 0-3 Man Utd
Dean Henderson said it was "unbelievable" to realise a dream and make his Manchester United debut as the goalkeeper helped his side beat Luton to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.
Henderson came through Manchester United's youth system but has spent much of his senior career at the club on loan and was at Sheffield United for the last two seasons.
"I dreamt about this my whole life," Henderson tweeted.
"Unbelievable feeling to make my debut for the club I love. Clean sheet and a win to top it off."
Speaking about Henderson's performance, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: "You have to make saves when needed.
"David [de Gea] has done that for years and Dean did that today."
Man Utd ease through
Luton 0-3 Man Utd
Let's start at Kenilworth Road, where Manchester United beat Championship side Luton 3-0 to reach the next round.
Juan Mata's penalty put the Red Devils ahead shortly before half-time. Debutant goalkeeper Dean Henderson then made a superb save to deny Tom Lockyer and preserve United's lead.
Substitutes Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood wrapped up the win with late goals.
The victory means Manchester United will face either fellow Premier League side Brighton or Preston of the Championship in the next round.
Last night's results
Here is a recap of what happened on Tuesday evening:
Leyton Orient's home tie with Tottenham was postponed after a number of Orient players tested positive for coronavirus - more on that shortly.
Good morning
Manchester United bounced back from their weekend defeat to Crystal Palace with victory at Luton in the Carabao Cup third round last night.
Newport and Brentford caused shocks, beating Watford and West Brom respectively. West Ham also eased through - though their manager David Moyes was absent from the touchline after testing positive for Covid-19.
We will bring you all the reaction to those matches and look ahead to tonight's third round ties.
We also have the latest reaction to the news that supporters may be banned from stadiums until March, as well as all the latest transfer news.
Let's get started...