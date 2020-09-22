Premier League news and reaction

Wolves 1-3 Man City - Foden, De Bruyne & Jesus score
Manchester City held off a second-half Wolves fightback to begin their quest to regain the Premier League title with a win at Molineux.
City did the damage in a superb first half as Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden, playing for the first time since being sent home from England duty in disgrace, both found the net.
At that stage it seemed a case of how many the visitors would get, with Foden and Raheem Sterling both going close and Wolves keeper Rui Patricio making two decent saves.
However, City ran out of steam after the break.
City off to a flyer
Manchester City players looked fully refreshed (until after the break!) from their short break as they overcame Wolves in a potentially tricky opening fixture.
But for Sheffield United, it's now two defeats from two. It's fair to say manager Chris Wilder wasn't impressed with some decisions during Monday's defeat by Aston Villa.
Reaction and other football news coming up.