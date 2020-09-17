Europa League: Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham

. Copyright: .

I'm sure you've seen the big news by now that Gareth Bale could be rejoining Spurs.

He is set to fly to England on Friday to complete his return to Tottenham Hotspur.

A deal for Wales international Bale, 31, to rejoin Spurs on loan from Real Madrid is still being negotiated.

But the question is will Spurs be in Europe if/when he does join?