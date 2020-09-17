Europa League: Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Emlyn Begley

All times stated are UK

  1. Will Bale be joining a team in Europe?

    Gareth Bale
    Copyright: .

    I'm sure you've seen the big news by now that Gareth Bale could be rejoining Spurs.

    He is set to fly to England on Friday to complete his return to Tottenham Hotspur.

    A deal for Wales international Bale, 31, to rejoin Spurs on loan from Real Madrid is still being negotiated.

    But the question is will Spurs be in Europe if/when he does join?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top