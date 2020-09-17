Transfers latest & EFL Cup reaction

Spanish newspaper AS is expecting Gareth Bale to say farewell to Real Madrid after seven years with the Spanish giants, winning the Champions League four times and scoring over 100 goals.
'Bale on verge of Spurs return as Alli faces exit'
The Guardian
As part of its Gareth Bale story, the Guardian is reporting that Dele Alli's future is in doubt after Jose Mourinho left the England midfielder out of Tottenham's squad for their Europa League game in Bulgaria later.
It's great when a new signing completes puzzle - Mourinho
Tottenham Hotspur
Speaking at his news conference on Wednesday, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho refused to speculate on the possible return of Gareth Bale.
He did give a hint of how he sees the potential impact of the Wales forward at Spurs though.
Mourinho said: "A squad is a puzzle and when a new signing completes the puzzle it's great for the team.
"There are three more weeks, the market is open both ways. I think in football you have to always be waiting for something to happen. Let's see what happens to us."
I am told there is no announcement imminent, though, which may have something to do with Tottenham's Europa League trip to Bulgaria.
It doesn't seem to have prevented Spurs being on the brink of confirming the arrival of defender Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid in a deal which will cost them around £25m.
Jose Mourinho needs all the players he can get at the moment.
After tonight's game, Tottenham go to Southampton on Sunday, Leyton Orient in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and either Romania or Macedonia next Thursday - if they beat Lokomotiv Plovdiv - before facing a similar schedule the following week.
Leeds United 1-1 Hull City 1 (Hull win 9-8 on pens)
The back page of the Mirror also features Leeds' exit from the Carabao Cup second round on Wednesday.
The newly-promoted Premier League club needed a stoppage-time equaliser from Ezgjan Alioski to take their tie with Yorkshire rivals Hull to a penalty shootout, only to miss his spot-kick, along with team-mate Jamie Shackleton.
Hull ran out 9-8 winners in the shootout, with defender Alfie Jones scored the winning penalty.
'Bale's return to Tottenham is so close'
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror are reporting the deal is a loan move, with Spurs paying £250,000-a-week of Gareth Bale's wages.
Bale on verge of Tottenham return
That's right, Spurs fans...this could actually be happening.
We reported on Wednesday that Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is on the verge of agreeing a deal with Tottenham, seven years after leaving the club.
Bale, 31, moved from Spurs to Real for a then-world record £85m in 2013 and has since scored more than 100 goals and won four Champions League titles.
Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, told BBC Wales Sport on Wednesday that talks over a move were "slowly progressing".
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho refused to speculate on the discussions.
Good morning
And thanks for joining us as we look at the reaction to Wednesday's Carabao Cup and Scottish Premiership action.
Plus we'll bring you all the transfer latest, with Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon reportedly close to joining Tottenham.
- West Brom 3-0 Harrogate Town
- Leeds United 1-1 Hull City (Hull win 9-8 on pens)
- Everton 3-0 Salford City
- Ipswich Town 0-1 Fulham
- Bristol City 4-0 Northampton Town
- Southampton 0-2 Brentford
The Portuguese boss previously told Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy that he "needs a striker" before 5 October.
Bale deal close but not an announcement
Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham (17:00 BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
As both my colleague Dan Roan and I established last night, Gareth Bale is on the verge of returning to Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid.
I am told there is no announcement imminent, though, which may have something to do with Tottenham's Europa League trip to Bulgaria.
It doesn't seem to have prevented Spurs being on the brink of confirming the arrival of defender Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid in a deal which will cost them around £25m.
Jose Mourinho needs all the players he can get at the moment.
After tonight's game, Tottenham go to Southampton on Sunday, Leyton Orient in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and either Romania or Macedonia next Thursday - if they beat Lokomotiv Plovdiv - before facing a similar schedule the following week.
Celtic come from behind to close on leaders
St Mirren 1-2 Celtic
There was also one game in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday, with Celtic recovering from a shock early deficit to edge past St Mirren and close to within three points of leaders Rangers.
The hosts stunned the champions in the third minute with Lee Erwin marking his first start with a maiden goal.
But Celtic led at half-time thanks to headers from Shane Duffy - his second in as many games - and James Forrest.
Emergency St Mirren loan signing Zdenek Zlamal, on his second appearance, then saved an Odsonne Edouard penalty.
Neil Lennon's side overtake Hibernian in second on goal difference, with a game in hand on Rangers, while St Mirren remain seventh.
Carabao Cup results
Hull knock Leeds out of the Carabao Cup
