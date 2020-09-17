Transfers latest & EFL Cup reaction

Speaking at his news conference on Wednesday, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho refused to speculate on the possible return of Gareth Bale.

He did give a hint of how he sees the potential impact of the Wales forward at Spurs though.

Mourinho said: "A squad is a puzzle and when a new signing completes the puzzle it's great for the team.

"There are three more weeks, the market is open both ways. I think in football you have to always be waiting for something to happen. Let's see what happens to us."

The Portuguese boss previously told Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy that he "needs a striker" before 5 October.