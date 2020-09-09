Nations League reaction & transfers latest

England manager Gareth Southgate will return from Copenhagen having arguably learned more off the pitch than on it after the resumption of the Nations League.

The scrambled late win against Iceland on Saturday and this dreadful goalless draw in Copenhagen will be overshadowed by Southgate sending Manchester City's Phil Foden and Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood home for breaking Covid-19 protocols in Reykjavik.

Coming in the wake of the in-out hokey-cokey selection then withdrawal of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire - who was given a suspended prison sentence following an incident in Greece after initially being picked for these two games - this has been an eventful international break in the wrong way.

Southgate must take a large share of the responsibility for the events, or more precisely non-events, in Denmark that led to a sterile stalemate in the largely deserted Parken Stadion.

