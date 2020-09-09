Nations League reaction & transfers latest

Coming in the wake of the in-out hokey-cokey selection then withdrawal of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire - who was given a suspended prison sentence following an incident in Greece after initially being picked for these two games - this has been an eventful international break in the wrong way.
Southgate must take a large share of the responsibility for the events, or more precisely non-events, in Denmark that led to a sterile stalemate in the largely deserted Parken Stadion.
'Proud and emotional moment'
One small positive that Gareth Southgate can take from this international break is that he managed to hand full England debuts to six players including Jack Grealish, who tweeted this post match.
Whether any of the six did enough to be in Southgate's next squad we'll have to wait and see.
Is Gareth Southgate right when he says he only sees Jack Grealish playing in the front three?
Surely he's going to struggle to displace Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho? Especially when you've got Marcus Rashford and others waiting in the wings too.
Grealish is good enough and would bring much-needed creativity and guile if he was to play on the right or left of a midfield three, no?
Simon Bunn: How does Southgate fix the lack of creativity in the England team you ask? Simple. Utilise (by far) the most creative English player he has at his disposal... Mr Jack Grealish.
'Southgate must address lack of productivity, positivity and ambition'
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
England manager Gareth Southgate will return from Copenhagen having arguably learned more off the pitch than on it after the resumption of the Nations League.
The scrambled late win against Iceland on Saturday and this dreadful goalless draw in Copenhagen will be overshadowed by Southgate sending Manchester City's Phil Foden and Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood home for breaking Covid-19 protocols in Reykjavik.
Read more from Phil here.
When are England next playing?
Good question. It's only about four weeks till Gareth Southgate and his players will congregate again for a friendly against Wales and a home Nations League games against Belgium and Denmark.
Here's how their fixtures pan out for the rest of 2020:
Friendly: Wales (H) - Thursday, 8 October (20:00 BST)
Nations League: Belgium (H) - Sunday, 11 October (17:00 BST)
Nations League: Denmark (H) - Wednesday, 14 October (19:45 BST)
Nations League: Belgium (A) - Sunday, 15 November (19:45 BST)
Nations League: Iceland (H) - Wednesday, 18 November (19:45 BST)
The main issue with England's performances in the two games against Iceland and Denmark was a lack of creativity.
How does Gareth Southgate sort that? England scored 37 goals in eight games in Euro 2020 qualifying but did struggle more against the better teams in the Nations League.
Is it just down to fitness? Or does Southgate need to look at different personnel or a different formation? Let us know your thoughts using #bbcfootball or by texting 81111 (UK only).
Where does the draw leave England?
If England want to at least match their success in the Nations League 1.0 they are in a bit of trouble.
Roberto Martinez's Belgium side have won both of their opening games meaning they top the group at the moment.
Last night's draw means England will need to take at least four points from their two games against the Belgian's, if Martinez's side don't slip up in their games against Iceland and Denmark.
Morning!
England's drab 0-0 draw with Denmark did little to turn the negative talk of Phil Foden's and Mason Greenwood's misdemeanours in Iceland.
Gareth Southgate's side managed just two shots on target in the 90 minutes. Is a lack of fitness to blame? Or a lack of creativity?
