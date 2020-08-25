Home nations - squad announcements

Goalkeepers:Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Stoke City).
Defenders:Chris Gunter (unattached), Ashley Williams (unattached), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Connor Roberts (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Charlton Athletic), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), James Lawrence (Anderlecht), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Neco Williams (Liverpool).
Midfielders:Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Jonathan Williams (Charlton Athletic), Harry Wilson (Liverpool), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Matthew Smith (Manchester City), Daniel James (Manchester United), Will Vaulks (Cardiff City), Joe Morrell (Bristol City), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United).
Forwards:Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion), Tyler Roberts (Leeds United), Rabbi Matondo (Schalke), Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City).
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text on 81111 (UK only)
As ever drop me a line with your thoughts on those that are in favour, those that aren't and which players you would have added to your home nations squads.
Watch: Robson-Kanu wants 'to give' to Wales
Wales squad announcement
As I alluded to a few minutes back West Bromwich Albion striker Hal Robson-Kanu is perhaps the scorer of one of Welsh football's most iconic goals.
And he says he wants to be able "to give to my country" after reversing his desire to retire from international football.
Robson-Kanu has now made himself available for Euro 2020 and beyond - which is a good job, given it'll be played in 2021.
Robson-Kanu returns for Wales
Wales squad announcement
The big news when it comes to Wales is that Hal Robson-Kanu is back.
Yep the man who sent half of Belgium's defence for a pie and chips at the Euros in 2016 returns to the Wales squad for the first time since 2017
after previously announcing his retirement from international football.
Neco Williams of Liverpool and Ben Cabango of Swansea City are called up
to the senior squad for the first time.
Wales travel to Finland on Thursday, 3 September, before hosting Bulgaria at Cardiff City Stadium the following Sunday.
Naismith, Fraser and Gordon all miss out
Scotland squad announcement
A few omissions there as far as Steve Clarke's squad is concerned ....
There is no place for Hearts striker Steven Naismith, Sporting Kansas attacker Johnny Russell, or West Brom forward Matt Phillips.
Winger Ryan Fraser also misses out, having not played since early March after opting to leave Bournemouth.
While Craig Gordon, who will not start his season with Hearts until October has also not been selected.
Dykes gets Scotland call up
Scotland are out of the blocks first....
I'd have thought the top line here is that Australian-born striker Lyndon Dykes makes the Scotland squad for the Nations League matches against Israel and the Czech Republic.
Dykes, 24, was born on the Gold Coast to parents from Dumfries, and recently joined Queens Park Rangers after 18 months at Livingston.
He joins former Livingston team-mate, goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, in earning a first call up.
The 22-year-old is on loan at the West Lothian club from Rangers.
England, Scotland and Wales are all in Uefa Nations League action in September so we'll be bringing you all the latest around those included or excluded by Ryan Giggs, Steve Clarke and Gareth Southgate.
Live Reporting
Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter
Tierney in a 'good place' now
Also a word from Scotland manager Steve Clarke on Arsenal's Kieran Tierney's reintroduction to the squad.
Clarke says the full-back is in a "good place" having overcoming his injury problems and having him and Andrew Roberston is a good problem to have.
"You want as many good players as possible in your squad and Kieran will make it better," he said.
'I am just glad he came down on our side'
Scotland boss Steve Clarke has been speaking about including Australia-born striker Lyndon Dykes for the Nations League matches against Israel and the Czech Republic:
"I spoke to Lyndon a long time ago before the potential fixtures in March this year, he was very honest and he had the chance to go to play for Australia as well.
"Thankfully he has been named in the squad. I would imagine he was having the same conversation with them as he was with us.
"It was very important for him to make the decision he wanted to make. I am just glad he has come down on our side."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text on 81111 (UK only)
Gerry: Harry Maguire should not be in the England squad to be announced at 14:00. In fact best thing would be to ask to be left out whilst he deals with Greece.
John: If Danny Ings isn't in the England squad then 2020 may not be the best year ever!
Post update
Wales squad announcement
Couple of surprises in there perhaps....
No I'm not talking about Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, whose futures at Real Madrid and Juventus are both under scrutiny. I mean you can't leave that pair out can you..?
But unless they are injured I am slightly surprised that Aston Villa left-back Neil Taylor and Stoke defender James Chester haven't got the nod.
There is also no place for Sam Vokes or his Stoke teammate Joe Allen, who is injured.
You can read all about that here.
Post update
Wales squad announcement
Here's the Wales squad in full:
Goalkeepers:Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Stoke City).
Defenders:Chris Gunter (unattached), Ashley Williams (unattached), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Connor Roberts (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Charlton Athletic), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), James Lawrence (Anderlecht), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Neco Williams (Liverpool).
Midfielders:Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Jonathan Williams (Charlton Athletic), Harry Wilson (Liverpool), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Matthew Smith (Manchester City), Daniel James (Manchester United), Will Vaulks (Cardiff City), Joe Morrell (Bristol City), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United).
Forwards:Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion), Tyler Roberts (Leeds United), Rabbi Matondo (Schalke), Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City).
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text on 81111 (UK only)
As ever drop me a line with your thoughts on those that are in favour, those that aren't and which players you would have added to your home nations squads.
Watch: Robson-Kanu wants 'to give' to Wales
Wales squad announcement
As I alluded to a few minutes back West Bromwich Albion striker Hal Robson-Kanu is perhaps the scorer of one of Welsh football's most iconic goals.
And he says he wants to be able "to give to my country" after reversing his desire to retire from international football.
Robson-Kanu has now made himself available for Euro 2020 and beyond - which is a good job, given it'll be played in 2021.
Robson-Kanu returns for Wales
Wales squad announcement
The big news when it comes to Wales is that Hal Robson-Kanu is back.
Yep the man who sent half of Belgium's defence for a pie and chips at the Euros in 2016 returns to the Wales squad for the first time since 2017 after previously announcing his retirement from international football.
Neco Williams of Liverpool and Ben Cabango of Swansea City are called up to the senior squad for the first time.
Wales travel to Finland on Thursday, 3 September, before hosting Bulgaria at Cardiff City Stadium the following Sunday.
Naismith, Fraser and Gordon all miss out
Scotland squad announcement
A few omissions there as far as Steve Clarke's squad is concerned ....
There is no place for Hearts striker Steven Naismith, Sporting Kansas attacker Johnny Russell, or West Brom forward Matt Phillips.
Winger Ryan Fraser also misses out, having not played since early March after opting to leave Bournemouth.
While Craig Gordon, who will not start his season with Hearts until October has also not been selected.
Dykes gets Scotland call up
Scotland are out of the blocks first....
I'd have thought the top line here is that Australian-born striker Lyndon Dykes makes the Scotland squad for the Nations League matches against Israel and the Czech Republic.
Dykes, 24, was born on the Gold Coast to parents from Dumfries, and recently joined Queens Park Rangers after 18 months at Livingston.
He joins former Livingston team-mate, goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, in earning a first call up.
The 22-year-old is on loan at the West Lothian club from Rangers.
Good afternoon
Good afternoon.
England, Scotland and Wales are all in Uefa Nations League action in September so we'll be bringing you all the latest around those included or excluded by Ryan Giggs, Steve Clarke and Gareth Southgate.