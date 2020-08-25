Home nations - squad announcements

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has been speaking about including Australia-born striker Lyndon Dykes for the Nations League matches against Israel and the Czech Republic:

"I spoke to Lyndon a long time ago before the potential fixtures in March this year, he was very honest and he had the chance to go to play for Australia as well.

"Thankfully he has been named in the squad. I would imagine he was having the same conversation with them as he was with us.

"It was very important for him to make the decision he wanted to make. I am just glad he has come down on our side."