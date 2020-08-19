Champions League reaction & transfers latest

The Telegraph's offering is dominated by the image of Angel di Maria and Neymar celebrating Paris St-Germain's win last night.
TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph
'The Foul English'
Daily Mirror
Lionel Messi to the Premier League? In the Mirror, former Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain reckons his Argentina team-mate should steer well clear.
Good job he didn't play in England when Martin Keown and Neil Ruddock were roaming muddy pitches.
MirrorCopyright: Mirror
'Spurs take Hart'
Independent
The Independent is the first one off the pile and their back page - neatly divided into thirds - sees Joe Hart looking pleased, yet mildly surprised, with his move back to a top six club in the shape of Tottenham.
Underneath that is the Koeman tale, with the cricket story about the South Africa women's team unable to tour England next month getting equal billing.
Hold the back page
Flicking through the papers with a cuppa (strong with a dash of milk if you're asking) is always one of the first tasks of the day on an early start.
So let's do that, shall we?
Before we go any further, though, this is a call to arms. We need you to make this happen.
Sitting alone in a dark flat in a dreary Manchester provides little fun... so let's hear from you.
Whatever you want to talk about (ideally football, but let's not rule anything out at this stage), ping us a message on #bbcfootball.
Anyone finally pleased to see PSG reach the Champions League final? Thoughts on Celtic's prospects in the competition this season?
Perhaps you're an Everton fan who is bamboozled by this peculiar life which is seeing (sacked) Ronald Koeman going to Barcelona while you've got former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti.
Maybe even a bit of Fantasy Football chat for those already plotting next season's mini-league assaults.
Go!
Good morning! Or hello, whatever time it is, if you're not in the UK.
How are you? Fine and dandy. Excellent.
Plenty to catch up with this morning. Last night's Champions League, tonight's Champions League, Barcelona/Koeman, England appointing Wiegman, transfers... and oh so much more.
That should put a spring in your step like the one this man certainly will have...
The morning after the night before...
In a year of footballing oddities, Celtic playing in the Champions League on a semi-final night was another. (Let's leave the witty punchlines to the Rangers fans on Twitter...)
That's what happened last night as the Bhoys started their 2020-21 campaign in Europe's biggest club competition on the same night Paris St-Germain booked their place in the 2019-20 final.
Both clubs earned vital wins for different reasons and are now gearing up for another big game over the coming week...