Live

Wolves out of Europa League & transfers latest

preview
1,715
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Thomas Mallows

All times stated are UK

  1. Wolves fall to late defeat

    Wolves 0-1 Sevilla

    There's only one place to start and that's in Duisburg, where Wolves' Europa League dream came to a heartbreaking end as Sevilla booked a semi-final against Manchester United on Sunday with a late winner.

    Nuno Espirito Santo's side had a glorious 13th-minute chance to take the lead but Raul Jimenez's penalty was saved.

    They struggled to create chances after that and failed to hold on for extra time as Lucas Ocampos' header from Ever Banega's cross settled the tie for Sevilla with two minutes to go.

    Wolves will not be in European competition next season after finishing seventh in the Premier League.

    Five-time winners Sevilla - who are unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions - will face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United in Dusseldorf on Sunday. Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk await the winners in the final.

    Lucas Ocampos scoring the winner for Sevilla against Wolves
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Good morning

    After 59 matches across 383 days, Wolves' 2019-20 season is finally over.

    Nuno Espirito Santo's side put in a battling display in their Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla last night, but their hopes were shattered thanks to a goal just two minutes from full time.

    All the reaction from the game in Duisburg is coming up, as well as a look ahead to the 'Final Eight' of the Champions League, which gets underway this evening. We will also bring all the breaking transfer news and latest gossip as the summer window cranks into life.

    Let's go...

    Wolves players looking dejected after Sevilla's goal
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top