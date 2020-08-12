Wolves out of Europa League & transfers latest

There's only one place to start and that's in Duisburg, where Wolves' Europa League dream came to a heartbreaking end as Sevilla booked a semi-final against Manchester United on Sunday with a late winner.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side had a glorious 13th-minute chance to take the lead but Raul Jimenez's penalty was saved.

They struggled to create chances after that and failed to hold on for extra time as Lucas Ocampos' header from Ever Banega's cross settled the tie for Sevilla with two minutes to go.

Wolves will not be in European competition next season after finishing seventh in the Premier League.

Five-time winners Sevilla - who are unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions - will face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United in Dusseldorf on Sunday. Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk await the winners in the final.