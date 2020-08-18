Champions League: Celtic 6-0 KR Reykjavik - Elyounoussi tops off emphatic victory

That's all for tonight folks. It was a stroll for six-goal Celtic.

The opposition weren't up to much but that was a good run out in terms of fitness for the Scottish champions and a big win is always a boost for confidence.

Tougher tests await in Champions League qualifying but that will need to wait until next week as we return to domestic action.

St Johnstone host Aberdeen on Thursday before a full weekend card in the Premiership. As ever, we'll have all of the action covered.

Join us then and thanks for your company this evening.