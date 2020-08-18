Champions League: Celtic 6-0 KR Reykjavik - Elyounoussi tops off emphatic victory

That's all for tonight folks. It was a stroll for six-goal Celtic.
Good night
FT: Celtic 6-0 KR Reykjavik
That's all for tonight folks. It was a stroll for six-goal Celtic.
The opposition weren't up to much but that was a good run out in terms of fitness for the Scottish champions and a big win is always a boost for confidence.
Tougher tests await in Champions League qualifying but that will need to wait until next week as we return to domestic action.
St Johnstone host Aberdeen on Thursday before a full weekend card in the Premiership. As ever, we'll have all of the action covered.
Join us then and thanks for your company this evening.
'Elyounoussi looking sharp'
FT: Celtic 6-0 KR Reykjavik
James McFadden
Former Scotland forward on BBC Radio Scotland
Do Djurgardens have the edge?
FT: Celtic 6-0 KR Reykjavik
We heard Mohamed Elyounoussi tipping Djurgardens for the win in Budapest tomorrow.
The Swedes are 16 games into their season, while Ferencvaros have played just one league game.
Presidential approval from afar
FT: Celtic 6-0 KR Reykjavik
The president of Albania, a big fan of the Scottish champions, has already taken to Twitter to declare his delight at tonight's thrashing...
'Lots of positives' for Celtic boss Lennon
FT: Celtic v KR Reykjavik (19:45)
"There are lots of positives to take from it," Celtic manager Neil Lennon tells BBC Sportsound. "The fitness levels were good, we kept going right to the end.
"It was important we won, important that we avoided injuries and important that we played well. We got all of that.
"We kept going right to the end. They'll all get a lot of confidence.
"There's more to come, a lot more to come. It's very embryonic in the season.
"Mohamed Elyounoussi is a very fit lad. He wears people down. That 90 minutes will be good for him."
'Focus back on the league' - Elyounoussi
FT: Celtic 6-0 KR Reykjavik
Two-goal, man-of-the-match Mohamed Elyounoussi tells BBC Sportsound: "We wanted to start fast. We did. We scored six, that's nice with a clean sheet as well.
"Everyone knows it's our target to get back to the Champions League. I'm expecting Djurgardens to win their game - they are a strong team. We expect a tough game but we have to focus on the league and take it from there."
Who next?
FT: Celtic 6-0 KR Reykjavik
Celtic visit Dundee United at the weekend and then it's on to the next round in this competition.
It will be either Djurgardens or Ferencvaros at Celtic Park, with those two meeting in Budapest tomorrow.
That's a step up in opposition but this work out will stand Neil Lennon's side in good stead.
Again, it will be a one-off game in Glasgow.
FULL-TIME Celtic 6-0 KR Reykjavik
Celtic ease into the second round of Champions League qualifying with a one-sided victory.
GOAL Celtic 6-0 KR Reykjavik
Mohamed Elyounoussi
Seconds after being named man of the match over the PA system, Mohamed Elyounoussi slides in to convert a peach of a pass from Olivier Ntcham.
Post update
Celtic 5-0 KR Reykjavik
The visitors have found a wee second wind here as Celtic lose their shape a bit in midfield.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Celtic 5-0 KR Reykjavik
The visitors have a goal for their efforts... No, an offside flag is up, denying Palmi Palmason a scrapbook moment.
It was a nice, deft header in front of goal but he was clearly off.
Post update
Celtic 5-0 KR Reykjavik
A nice step over to create room, but Olivier Ntcham's shot from the edge of the penalty area flies high over the top.
Post update
Celtic 5-0 KR Reykjavik
Strikers Albian Ajeti and Patryk Klimala will be desperate to get in the thick of it against bedraggled opposition but the pace has dropped again.
Ajeti & Klimala on for Celtic
Celtic 5-0 KR Reykjavik
With a big grin on his face after scoring, Odsonne Edouard is withdrawn, along with Ryan Christie.
Albian Ajeti is on for his Celtic debut, along with Patryk Klimala.
GOAL Celtic 5-0 KR Reykjavik
Odsonne Edouard
Fantastic footwork from Odsonne Edouard as he dances his way past three bewildered defenders before rolling a composed finish beyond the sprawling keeper.
CLOSE!
Celtic 4-0 KR Reykjavik
A wee shimmy in the box from Odsonne Edouard and the Celtic striker's shot is deflected into the side-netting.
Post update
Celtic 4-0 KR Reykjavik
The tempo has taken a distinct dip, with a a few errant passes creeping into Celtic's game.
Right on cue, Neil Lennon leaves his dugout to bark out a few instructions. The Celtic boss wants a few more goals.
Ntcham takes over from Brown
Celtic 4-0 KR Reykjavik
Celtic captain Scott Brown gets a breather as Olivier Ntcham gets a taste of the action.
Post update
Celtic 4-0 KR Reykjavik
That was just asking to be tucked away... Callum McGregor slides a wonderful low delivery in from the left but it zips along the wet turf without any Celtic team-mate getting a touch.
'A penny for Leigh Griffiths’ thoughts'
Celtic 4-0 KR Reykjavik
Tom English
BBC Scotland's chief sports writer at Celtic Park
A penny for Leigh Griffiths’ thoughts right now. He turns 30 on Thursday and has fallen to fourth in the pecking order of strikers behind Edouard, Klimala and Ajeti.
Celtic very much look like they’re moving on from him. When he’s fit he needs to get away and play again, needs to reinvent himself and get some games. Hard to see how he’s going to do that at Celtic.