Celtic Park

Champions League: Celtic 6-0 KR Reykjavik - Elyounoussi tops off emphatic victory

  1. Good night

    FT: Celtic 6-0 KR Reykjavik

    That's all for tonight folks. It was a stroll for six-goal Celtic.

    The opposition weren't up to much but that was a good run out in terms of fitness for the Scottish champions and a big win is always a boost for confidence.

    Tougher tests await in Champions League qualifying but that will need to wait until next week as we return to domestic action.

    St Johnstone host Aberdeen on Thursday before a full weekend card in the Premiership. As ever, we'll have all of the action covered.

    Join us then and thanks for your company this evening.

    Celtic enjoyed a thumping win at home to kick off their European campaign
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Celtic enjoyed a thumping win at home to kick off their European campaign
  2. 'Elyounoussi looking sharp'

    FT: Celtic 6-0 KR Reykjavik

    James McFadden

    Former Scotland forward on BBC Radio Scotland

    Quote Message: I think that's the fittest I've seen Mohamed Elyounoussi. He looked really sharp, picking up good areas, and when he lost it he worked hard to get it back
  3. Do Djurgardens have the edge?

    FT: Celtic 6-0 KR Reykjavik

    We heard Mohamed Elyounoussi tipping Djurgardens for the win in Budapest tomorrow.

    The Swedes are 16 games into their season, while Ferencvaros have played just one league game.

  4. Presidential approval from afar

    FT: Celtic 6-0 KR Reykjavik

    The president of Albania, a big fan of the Scottish champions, has already taken to Twitter to declare his delight at tonight's thrashing...

    Albanian president tweet
    Copyright: Twitter
  5. 'Lots of positives' for Celtic boss Lennon

    FT: Celtic v KR Reykjavik (19:45)

    "There are lots of positives to take from it," Celtic manager Neil Lennon tells BBC Sportsound. "The fitness levels were good, we kept going right to the end.

    "It was important we won, important that we avoided injuries and important that we played well. We got all of that.

    "We kept going right to the end. They'll all get a lot of confidence.

    "There's more to come, a lot more to come. It's very embryonic in the season.

    "Mohamed Elyounoussi is a very fit lad. He wears people down. That 90 minutes will be good for him."

  6. 'Focus back on the league' - Elyounoussi

    FT: Celtic 6-0 KR Reykjavik

    Two-goal, man-of-the-match Mohamed Elyounoussi tells BBC Sportsound: "We wanted to start fast. We did. We scored six, that's nice with a clean sheet as well.

    "Everyone knows it's our target to get back to the Champions League. I'm expecting Djurgardens to win their game - they are a strong team. We expect a tough game but we have to focus on the league and take it from there."

  7. Who next?

    FT: Celtic 6-0 KR Reykjavik

    Celtic visit Dundee United at the weekend and then it's on to the next round in this competition.

    It will be either Djurgardens or Ferencvaros at Celtic Park, with those two meeting in Budapest tomorrow.

    That's a step up in opposition but this work out will stand Neil Lennon's side in good stead.

    Again, it will be a one-off game in Glasgow.

  8. FULL-TIME Celtic 6-0 KR Reykjavik

    Celtic ease into the second round of Champions League qualifying with a one-sided victory.

    Greg Taylor and Mohamed Elyounoussi (two) were on target for Celtic
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Greg Taylor and Mohamed Elyounoussi (two) were on target for Celtic
  9. GOAL Celtic 6-0 KR Reykjavik

    Mohamed Elyounoussi

    Celtic goal
    Copyright: BBC Sport

    Seconds after being named man of the match over the PA system, Mohamed Elyounoussi slides in to convert a peach of a pass from Olivier Ntcham.

  10. Post update

    Celtic 5-0 KR Reykjavik

    The visitors have found a wee second wind here as Celtic lose their shape a bit in midfield.

  11. DISALLOWED GOAL

    Celtic 5-0 KR Reykjavik

    The visitors have a goal for their efforts... No, an offside flag is up, denying Palmi Palmason a scrapbook moment.

    It was a nice, deft header in front of goal but he was clearly off.

  12. Post update

    Celtic 5-0 KR Reykjavik

    A nice step over to create room, but Olivier Ntcham's shot from the edge of the penalty area flies high over the top.

  13. Post update

    Celtic 5-0 KR Reykjavik

    Strikers Albian Ajeti and Patryk Klimala will be desperate to get in the thick of it against bedraggled opposition but the pace has dropped again.

  14. Ajeti & Klimala on for Celtic

    Celtic 5-0 KR Reykjavik

    With a big grin on his face after scoring, Odsonne Edouard is withdrawn, along with Ryan Christie.

    Albian Ajeti is on for his Celtic debut, along with Patryk Klimala.

    Odsonne Edouard tucks in goal number five
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Odsonne Edouard tucks in goal number five
  15. GOAL Celtic 5-0 KR Reykjavik

    Odsonne Edouard

    Celtic goal
    Copyright: BBC Sport

    Fantastic footwork from Odsonne Edouard as he dances his way past three bewildered defenders before rolling a composed finish beyond the sprawling keeper.

  16. CLOSE!

    Celtic 4-0 KR Reykjavik

    A wee shimmy in the box from Odsonne Edouard and the Celtic striker's shot is deflected into the side-netting.

  17. Post update

    Celtic 4-0 KR Reykjavik

    The tempo has taken a distinct dip, with a a few errant passes creeping into Celtic's game.

    Right on cue, Neil Lennon leaves his dugout to bark out a few instructions. The Celtic boss wants a few more goals.

  18. Ntcham takes over from Brown

    Celtic 4-0 KR Reykjavik

    Celtic captain Scott Brown gets a breather as Olivier Ntcham gets a taste of the action.

  19. Post update

    Celtic 4-0 KR Reykjavik

    That was just asking to be tucked away... Callum McGregor slides a wonderful low delivery in from the left but it zips along the wet turf without any Celtic team-mate getting a touch.

  20. 'A penny for Leigh Griffiths’ thoughts'

    Celtic 4-0 KR Reykjavik

    Tom English

    BBC Scotland's chief sports writer at Celtic Park

    A penny for Leigh Griffiths’ thoughts right now. He turns 30 on Thursday and has fallen to fourth in the pecking order of strikers behind Edouard, Klimala and Ajeti.

    Celtic very much look like they’re moving on from him. When he’s fit he needs to get away and play again, needs to reinvent himself and get some games. Hard to see how he’s going to do that at Celtic.

