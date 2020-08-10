Live

Transfers latest & Europa League 'final eight' build-up

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. 'More to come from Martial'

    Manchester United v FC Copenhagen (20:00 BST)

    Manchester United

    Manchester United enjoyed an impressive end to the Premier League season after finishing third and securing Champions League qualification, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want to add some silverware to the Old Trafford collection with the Europa League.

    Speaking ahead of his side's quarter-final tie with FC Copenhagen, Solskjaer said "there's more to come" from Anthony Martial after the finest season of the Frenchman's career.

    Martial, 24, scored his 23rd goal of the season against LASK in Wednesday's Europa League last-16 victory.

    He has never scored more than 17 in a single campaign and this term's tally is more than the last two seasons combined.

    "Physically, he is at the best level of his career," said Solskjaer.

  2. Seven games in 12 days

    Manchester United v Copenhagen (20:00 BST)

    As I said in my opening entry, the season is now 366 days old, and the action isn't over yet.

    It's set to be another busy night of European football as Manchester United face FC Copenhagen in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

    The seven remaining games will be played in 12 days to decide the winner of the 2019-20 competition, with Wolves also in quarter-final action against Sevilla on Tuesday.

    The mini-tournament, dubbed 'the final eight', will take place at four venues in Germany.

    You can read more here.

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
    Copyright: Reuters
  3. Crossing the capital?

    In other transfer news, Brazil winger Willian has confirmed he has left Chelsea after seven years at the club.

    Willian, 32, missed Chelsea's Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich on Saturday with an ankle injury and is now out of contract.

    BBC Sport reported last week that Arsenal were closing in on a deal for the midfielder.

    "The time has now come to move on," Willian wrote in an open letter to Chelsea fans.

    You can read more on that story here.

    Willian
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. Liverpool in pursuit of Brooks - Gossip

    Gossip

    The Sun are reporting that Premier League champions Liverpool are planning a move for Wales midfielder David Brooks, 23, following Bournemouth's relegation.

    You can read more on that and all of the other transfer gossip in our dedicated page here.

    David Brooks
    Copyright: Getty Images
  5. 'Tyre trouble'

    Monday's back pages

    The Times

    Times
    Copyright: Times
  6. 'Face-off'

    Monday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
  7. 'Bring on the battle'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
  8. 'End of De Line'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
    Copyright: Star
  9. Post update

    Manchester United host FC Copenhagen in tonight's Europa League quarter-final tie, so we'll have some of the build-up for that.

    But first... Let's take a look at some of this morning's back pages.

  10. Good morning

    It's a new day and a new week... In the same old season!

    The 2019-20 campaign started 366 days ago, and we're still not done.

    The small matters of the Champions League and the Europa League are yet to be decided, with several English clubs still involved.

    So chuck the kettle on, open your emails from over the weekend and strap yourselves in as we bring you all the latest updates from around the football world...

    Nuno
    Copyright: Getty Images
