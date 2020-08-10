Transfers latest & Europa League 'final eight' build-up

Manchester United enjoyed an impressive end to the Premier League season after finishing third and securing Champions League qualification, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want to add some silverware to the Old Trafford collection with the Europa League.

Speaking ahead of his side's quarter-final tie with FC Copenhagen, Solskjaer said "there's more to come" from Anthony Martial after the finest season of the Frenchman's career.

Martial, 24, scored his 23rd goal of the season against LASK in Wednesday's Europa League last-16 victory.

He has never scored more than 17 in a single campaign and this term's tally is more than the last two seasons combined.

"Physically, he is at the best level of his career," said Solskjaer.