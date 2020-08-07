Wolves reach Europa League quarter-finals & transfers latest

The Mexican's precise eighth-minute effort, after Daniel Podence had been fouled by Olympiakos' stand-in keeper Bobby Allain, was his 27th goal of the season and the earliest Wolves had scored in any game during a marathon season that began on 25 July last year and will now extend to a 59th game.
Mady Camara had a first-half equaliser ruled out after a lengthy VAR check went against Youssef el Arabi by the tightest of margins before the Moroccan sent over the decisive cross.
Rui Patricio denied Kostas Tsimikias with an excellent near-post save and in the second half, the veteran Portugal keeper produced a brilliant full-length save to turn away Ahmed Hassan's header.
But despite dominating possession and having more shots in total and more shots on target, the visitors could not breach Wolves' defences.
Good morning
It's been 48 years since Wolves were last in the quarter-finals of a European competition, but the class of 2020 have repeated that feat after a gutsy victory against Olympiakos last night.
It was disappointment for Rangers, though, as Steven Gerrard's side were eliminated by Bayer Leverkusen.
We will bring you all the reaction from both of those games, plus a look ahead to next week's 'Final 8'.
Meanwhile, the Champions League is back!
Yes, the long wait is over as Europe's premier knockout competition roars back into action.
We will look ahead to tonight's games as Manchester City take on Spanish giants Real Madrid, while Serie A champions Juventus host Lyon.
There will also be the usual dose of breaking news and transfer gossip. It's sure to be a busy one.
-
Inter Milan v Bayer Leverkusen
-
Manchester United v FC Copenhagen
-
Shakhtar Donetsk v FC Basel
-
Wolves v Sevilla
Rangers out after Leverkusen defeat
Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 Rangers (Agg 4-1)
While it was joy for Wolves, there was disappointment for Rangers as their 13-month Europa League journey from the first qualifying round to the last 16 was ended by Bayer Leverkusen.
Leading 3-1 from the first leg at Ibrox on 12 March, Peter Bosz's side were rarely troubled in an empty BayArena.
Kai Havertz hit the bar, slid a shot wide, and had an effort saved but it was Moussa Diaby's alert run and finish that broke the deadlock.
The Germans now face Inter Milan in Monday's quarter-final in Dusseldorf.
The line-up for the Europa League final eight is now complete:
Who do you think will go on to win the competition? Remember, if Wolves and Manchester United both win their quarter-finals they will meet in the last four. That would be quite a tie.
'Nuno can take them to promised land'
Wolves 1-0 Olympiakos (Agg 2-1)
Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison believes Nuno Espirito Santo can lead Wolves all the way to Europa League glory.
Morrison told told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Wolves can win the Europa League, which would qualify them for the Champions League.
"It is important they get Champions League football to hold on to players like Jimenez and Adama Traore now. Getting into the Champions League will be big pulling power.
"Most of what Wolves have achieved is down to Nuno. Huge credit has to go to him and there will be lots of big clubs looking at him, but I hope and think Wolves will keep hold of him.
"I think Nuno is the man to take Wolves into the promised land."
Win sets up Sevilla clash
Wolves 1-0 Olympiakos (Agg 2-1)
So Wolves, whose season started 383 days ago, go on to play five-time winners Sevilla in a one-legged quarter-final in Duisburg on Tuesday.
The competition will be completed with a 'final eight' tournament in cities across Germany after the coronavirus pandemic caused the football calendar to be suspended in March.
The quarter-finals begin on Monday and the final will take place on 21 August in Cologne.
We want to achieve big things - Jimenez
Wolves 1-0 Olympiakos (Agg 2-1)
Raul Jimenez says Wolves want to "achieve big things" after they reached the Europa League quarter-finals by beating Olympiakos.
"We want to keep going. We know we can do it," Jimenez told BT Sport.
"It's a long, long season. We started last year but we are here. We head to Germany. It's big."
Wolves captain Conor Coady told BBC Radio 5 Live: "We want to keep going. We worked so hard and we don't want to stop.
"It is a brilliant football club. It is Wolves versus Sevilla and I don't think anyone thought we would be saying that three years ago."
Jimenez edges Wolves through to last eight
Wolves 1-0 Olympiakos (Agg 2-1)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at Molineux
Let's start at Molineux, as Wolves survived a nervous night to reach their first European quarter-final in 48 years as Raul Jimenez's early penalty earned them a 2-1 aggregate win against Olympiakos in the Europa League.
Let's dive straight in...