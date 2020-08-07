Wolves reach Europa League quarter-finals & transfers latest

While it was joy for Wolves, there was disappointment for Rangers as their 13-month Europa League journey from the first qualifying round to the last 16 was ended by Bayer Leverkusen.

Leading 3-1 from the first leg at Ibrox on 12 March, Peter Bosz's side were rarely troubled in an empty BayArena.

Kai Havertz hit the bar, slid a shot wide, and had an effort saved but it was Moussa Diaby's alert run and finish that broke the deadlock.

The Germans now face Inter Milan in Monday's quarter-final in Dusseldorf.