Watch: FA Cup second-round qualifying - Warrington Rylands v York City

Warrington Rylands v York City is the third match of BBC Sport's coverage of the 2020-21 FA Cup.

The BBC has shown FA Cup qualifiers since 2017 and will show a match from every round of the Cup this season. The game will be broadcast live on the BBC Sport website, iPlayer and Red Button on Saturday 3 October from 14:50 BST.

The final is due to be played at Wembley Stadium on 15 May 2021 with no replays for the 2020/21 season to "ease pressure" on the football calendar.

