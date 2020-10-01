Watch: FA Cup second-round qualifying - Warrington Rylands v York City

Warrington Rylands v York City is the third match of BBC Sport's coverage of the 2020-21 FA Cup.
The BBC has shown FA Cup qualifiers since 2017 and will show a match from every round of the Cup this season. The game will be broadcast live on the BBC Sport website, iPlayer and Red Button on Saturday 3 October from 14:50 BST.
The final is due to be played at Wembley Stadium on 15 May 2021 with no replays for the 2020/21 season to "ease pressure" on the football calendar.
Find out more about the round dates and prize fund here.
What happened in the last round?
Hashtag United 1-1 Soham Town Rangers - Hashtag United win 4-2 on penalties
BBC iPlayer
Hashtag United progressed to the second round of qualifying following a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Soham Town Rangers.
Declan Rogers gave Soham Town the lead with free-kick in the 35th minute which looked to have earned the Isthmian League North Division side the victory. However, with just five minutes left on the clock, Jesse Waller Lassen struck a long-range equaliser to the send the game to penalties.
The playmaker then managed to keep his calm in the shootout to score the winning penalty and earn his team a clash against Braintree Town in the second-round qualifying round.
You can watch the game in full here or watch highlights above.
How Chatham Town boss turned to football after losing wife to cancer
Every night Scott Lindsey lights a candle in memory of his wife, Hayley, at the home they shared in Gillingham for 16 years. It's on a cabinet where an urn containing her ashes sits next to a vase of fresh flowers.
Mother to Millie, 18, Maisie, 15, and Mollie, 10, Hayley died on 21 November 2019, her life cruelly cut short by kidney cancer at the age of 44.
Two days after his wife's passing, Lindsey was in the home dressing room at Kent non-league club Chatham Town delivering a team talk before a match against Crowborough Athletic in the ninth tier of English football.
"I wanted to take my mind off what had happened. I didn't want to be sat at home in a dark place," Chatham's manager explains.
As his team prepare for an FA Cup second qualifying round tie away to Folkestone Invicta on Saturday, Lindsey, 48, opens up on how football has helped him cope with losing his wife of 16 years.
Fans of 'elite' clubs unable to attend second qualifying round ties
Fans of National League North and South clubs will be unable to attend their team's FA Cup second qualifying round matches this weekend.
The Football Association has announced details of the "agreed position" for admitting spectators following discussions with the government.
Games being hosted by sixth-tier clubs will be played behind closed doors.
Meanwhile, only home fans are allowed at ties where sixth-tier teams are the visitors to clubs below that level.
For matches in which both teams are below the sixth tier, supporters of both the home and visiting teams are permitted to attend.
The FA says the position "will be reviewed again" before the third qualifying round.
Read the full story here.
