York City player

Watch: FA Cup second-round qualifying - Warrington Rylands v York City

  1. The FA Cup on the BBC

    Video caption: FA Cup final Highlights: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

    Warrington Rylands v York City is the third match of BBC Sport's coverage of the 2020-21 FA Cup.

    The BBC has shown FA Cup qualifiers since 2017 and will show a match from every round of the Cup this season. The game will be broadcast live on the BBC Sport website, iPlayer and Red Button on Saturday 3 October from 14:50 BST.

    The final is due to be played at Wembley Stadium on 15 May 2021 with no replays for the 2020/21 season to "ease pressure" on the football calendar.

    Find out more about the round dates and prize fund here.

  2. What happened in the last round?

    Hashtag United 1-1 Soham Town Rangers - Hashtag United win 4-2 on penalties

    Video caption: Hashtag United win FA Cup tie on penalties

    Hashtag United progressed to the second round of qualifying following a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Soham Town Rangers.

    Declan Rogers gave Soham Town the lead with free-kick in the 35th minute which looked to have earned the Isthmian League North Division side the victory. However, with just five minutes left on the clock, Jesse Waller Lassen struck a long-range equaliser to the send the game to penalties.

    The playmaker then managed to keep his calm in the shootout to score the winning penalty and earn his team a clash against Braintree Town in the second-round qualifying round.

    You can watch the game in full here or watch highlights above.

  3. How Chatham Town boss turned to football after losing wife to cancer

    Chatham Town manager Scott Lindsey
    Copyright: Rex Features

    Every night Scott Lindsey lights a candle in memory of his wife, Hayley, at the home they shared in Gillingham for 16 years. It's on a cabinet where an urn containing her ashes sits next to a vase of fresh flowers.

    Mother to Millie, 18, Maisie, 15, and Mollie, 10, Hayley died on 21 November 2019, her life cruelly cut short by kidney cancer at the age of 44.

    Two days after his wife's passing, Lindsey was in the home dressing room at Kent non-league club Chatham Town delivering a team talk before a match against Crowborough Athletic in the ninth tier of English football.

    "I wanted to take my mind off what had happened. I didn't want to be sat at home in a dark place," Chatham's manager explains.

    As his team prepare for an FA Cup second qualifying round tie away to Folkestone Invicta on Saturday, Lindsey, 48, opens up on how football has helped him cope with losing his wife of 16 years.

    Read the full story here.

  4. Fans of 'elite' clubs unable to attend second qualifying round ties

    Fans attend a non-league match
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Spectators have been able to attend matches at grounds in the seventh tier and below - while adhering to social distancing guidelines - since the middle of August

    Fans of National League North and South clubs will be unable to attend their team's FA Cup second qualifying round matches this weekend.

    The Football Association has announced details of the "agreed position" for admitting spectators following discussions with the government.

    Games being hosted by sixth-tier clubs will be played behind closed doors.

    Meanwhile, only home fans are allowed at ties where sixth-tier teams are the visitors to clubs below that level.

    For matches in which both teams are below the sixth tier, supporters of both the home and visiting teams are permitted to attend.

    The FA says the position "will be reviewed again" before the third qualifying round.

    Read the full story here.

  5. How to get into football

    BBC Sport

    The beautiful game. The national game. The world game.

    Football is a phenomenon. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe live and breathe it, playing it with their friends and watching their heroes.

    But don't be content to just watch it. Lace up your boots and get your foot on the ball to take part in perhaps the most easily accessible sport there is.

    Find your nearest club in England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

    Video content

    Video caption: Women's World Cup: Cuthbert & Bright's easy drills to help you improve your skills
