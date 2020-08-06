Europa League reaction & transfers latest

Here is a reminder of last night's results in the Europa League.
Manchester United, FC Copenhagen and Shakhtar Donetsk all completed aggregate wins, while Inter Milan beat Getafe on a one-off match in Germany after the first leg of the original tie in March was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Anthony Martial came off the bench to score the winner four minutes from time, collecting Juan Mata's precise through ball before finishing off his 23rd goal of the season from 10 yards.
Earlier, Mata also provided the assist for Jesse Lingard to score for the second consecutive game.
It was tough luck on the Austrians, who were the better side in the first half, despite trailing 5-0 from their home game in March.
When skipper Philipp Wiesinger curled an excellent shot into the top corner after 55 minutes, it looked like they were heading for a famous victory.
But Lingard replied two minutes later and Solskjaer could even give 18-year-old defender Teden Mengi his debut as the clock ticked down to the final whistle.
Good morning
Manchester United are off to Germany for the 'Final 8' of the Europa League after easing past Austrian side LASK 7-1 on aggregate. Stand by for all the reaction to last night's game at Old Trafford, plus a look ahead to tonight's action, including Wolves taking on Olympiakos and Rangers against Bayer Leverkusen.
We will also hear from Pep Guardiola this lunchtime to preview Manchester City's Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Friday, as well as all the breaking transfer news and gossip.
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Let's do this!