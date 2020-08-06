Europa League reaction & transfers latest

Though the aggregate margin of victory was comfortable, United had to come from behind to secure the win in last night's second leg.

Anthony Martial came off the bench to score the winner four minutes from time, collecting Juan Mata's precise through ball before finishing off his 23rd goal of the season from 10 yards.

Earlier, Mata also provided the assist for Jesse Lingard to score for the second consecutive game.

It was tough luck on the Austrians, who were the better side in the first half, despite trailing 5-0 from their home game in March.

When skipper Philipp Wiesinger curled an excellent shot into the top corner after 55 minutes, it looked like they were heading for a famous victory.

But Lingard replied two minutes later and Solskjaer could even give 18-year-old defender Teden Mengi his debut as the clock ticked down to the final whistle.