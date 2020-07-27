Premier League final-day reaction & latest football news

Aston Villa's Premier League survival feels better than when they were promoted last season, says manager Dean Smith.

Villa were promoted via the Championship play-offs in May 2019, three years after being relegated.

As recently as 12 July, they were seven points adrift of 17th place, but their first four-game unbeaten run of the season saw them to safety, with the point at West Ham one of eight they earned in that time

"I'm emotional, pleased, proud - all the adjectives to go with it. It's a magnificent achievement," said Smith.

"My condolences go out to Hayden Mullins and Watford and Eddie Howe at Bournemouth. I can only think about how they feel now. Eddie is a fantastic manager, coach and person.

"But it had to be two out of three go down and I am proud of a magnificent achievement by Aston Villa.

"It feels better than getting up through the play-offs last year. We will now have a few drinks and celebrate."