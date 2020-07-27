Premier League final-day reaction & latest football news

Villa were promoted via the Championship play-offs in May 2019, three years after being relegated.
As recently as 12 July, they were seven points adrift of 17th place, but their first four-game unbeaten run of the season saw them to safety, with the point at West Ham one of eight they earned in that time
"I'm emotional, pleased, proud - all the adjectives to go with it. It's a magnificent achievement," said Smith.
"My condolences go out to Hayden Mullins and Watford and Eddie Howe at Bournemouth. I can only think about how they feel now. Eddie is a fantastic manager, coach and person.
"But it had to be two out of three go down and I am proud of a magnificent achievement by Aston Villa.
"It feels better than getting up through the play-offs last year. We will now have a few drinks and celebrate."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Leicester miss out on top four
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
At the top, Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester battled it out for the final two places in the Champions League.
It was ultimately heartbreak for Brendan Rodgers' Leicester, who had spent 312 consecutive days in the Premier League's top four until Manchester United's draw with West Ham on Wednesday.
Bruno Fernandes converted from the penalty spot for United after 71 minutes at the king Power Stadium and Jesse Lingard sealed their 2-0 victory in injury time.
At Stamford Bridge, two goals in first-half injury time, from Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud, ensured FA Cup finalists Chelsea a win that knocked Wolves out of the guaranteed Europa League places.
Wolves began the day in sixth but Tottenham climbed above them on goal difference with a draw at Crystal Palace, where Harry Kane's goal was cancelled out by Jeffrey Schlupp.
Villa survive on tense final day
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Three teams began the day fighting for one survival spot. Aston Villa, Watford and Bournemouth were separated by just three points and with almost identical goal differences as they scrambled to avoid joining Norwich City in next season's Championship.
The Cherries began the day favourites for the drop but goals from Joshua King, Dominic Solanke and Junior Stanislas gave them hope against Everton at Goodison Park.
However, Villa's point against West Ham was enough to keep them afloat as Watford were unable to recover fully from conceding three first-half goals to Arsenal.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double and Kieran Tierney's goal condemned Watford to relegation, despite Troy Deeney and Danny Welbeck pulling them back into contention.
Good morning
The longest season in Premier League history is finally at an end. But while the 2019-20 campaign was unprecedented in so many ways, the final Sunday of the season brought with it the usual mix of joy, relief and crushing disappointment.
Do join us as we review all the drama from yesterday's games, as well as a look back at the season as a whole.
We will also look ahead to the summer transfer window and ask what your team needs to do to improve for next season.
Live Reporting
Thomas Mallows
All times stated are UK
Aston Villa staying up better than play-off win - Dean Smith
Aston Villa's Premier League survival feels better than when they were promoted last season, says manager Dean Smith.
Villa were promoted via the Championship play-offs in May 2019, three years after being relegated.
As recently as 12 July, they were seven points adrift of 17th place, but their first four-game unbeaten run of the season saw them to safety, with the point at West Ham one of eight they earned in that time
"I'm emotional, pleased, proud - all the adjectives to go with it. It's a magnificent achievement," said Smith.
"My condolences go out to Hayden Mullins and Watford and Eddie Howe at Bournemouth. I can only think about how they feel now. Eddie is a fantastic manager, coach and person.
"But it had to be two out of three go down and I am proud of a magnificent achievement by Aston Villa.
"It feels better than getting up through the play-offs last year. We will now have a few drinks and celebrate."
Leicester miss out on top four
At the top, Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester battled it out for the final two places in the Champions League.
It was ultimately heartbreak for Brendan Rodgers' Leicester, who had spent 312 consecutive days in the Premier League's top four until Manchester United's draw with West Ham on Wednesday.
Bruno Fernandes converted from the penalty spot for United after 71 minutes at the king Power Stadium and Jesse Lingard sealed their 2-0 victory in injury time.
At Stamford Bridge, two goals in first-half injury time, from Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud, ensured FA Cup finalists Chelsea a win that knocked Wolves out of the guaranteed Europa League places.
Wolves began the day in sixth but Tottenham climbed above them on goal difference with a draw at Crystal Palace, where Harry Kane's goal was cancelled out by Jeffrey Schlupp.
Villa survive on tense final day
Three teams began the day fighting for one survival spot. Aston Villa, Watford and Bournemouth were separated by just three points and with almost identical goal differences as they scrambled to avoid joining Norwich City in next season's Championship.
The Cherries began the day favourites for the drop but goals from Joshua King, Dominic Solanke and Junior Stanislas gave them hope against Everton at Goodison Park.
However, Villa's point against West Ham was enough to keep them afloat as Watford were unable to recover fully from conceding three first-half goals to Arsenal.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double and Kieran Tierney's goal condemned Watford to relegation, despite Troy Deeney and Danny Welbeck pulling them back into contention.
Good morning
The longest season in Premier League history is finally at an end. But while the 2019-20 campaign was unprecedented in so many ways, the final Sunday of the season brought with it the usual mix of joy, relief and crushing disappointment.
Do join us as we review all the drama from yesterday's games, as well as a look back at the season as a whole.
We will also look ahead to the summer transfer window and ask what your team needs to do to improve for next season.
Let's get started...
Post update
From joy....
....to despair