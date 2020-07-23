Championship final day reaction: West Brom promoted, Charlton, Wigan and Hull relegated

The final day of the regular Championship season was a thriller, bringing with it the usual array of emotions. For West Brom, there was the joy of promotion back to the Premier League...
Baggies back in the big time
Good morning
The 2019-20 season may have gone on longer than we all expected. But for Liverpool and Leeds fans, it was worth the wait.