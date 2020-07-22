Premier League latest & Championship final-day build-up

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster admitted his side's confidence is "crazy low" after a 4-0 defeat by Manchester City plunged them into the relegation zone.

Nigel Pearson was sacked as Hornets boss on Sunday, with Hayden Mullins put in charge for the final two games.

But the thrashing by City in the first of those, coupled with Aston Villa's win over Arsenal, means Watford's fate is now out of their own hands.

"We have to look at ourselves," Foster told Sky Sports.

"The confidence is so crazy, crazy low, I don't know why it should be, but you get into a state of trying to minimise as much damage as you can and it's a dangerous way to do things."