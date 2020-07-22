Premier League latest & Championship final-day build-up

Trezeguet's powerful first-time finish saw Aston Villa beat Arsenal and lift them out of the relegation zone three for the first time since 28 February.
Villa are now above managerless Watford on goal difference after their second win in three games to set up a dramatic final day at the bottom of the table on Sunday. Villa will begin the day level on points with Watford and three points ahead of Bournemouth - with two of those three teams likely to go down.
Meanwhile, 16th-placed West Ham, who visit Manchester United later (18:00 BST), still require one point to secure safety, although their goal difference ought to keep them up.
Villa's last game is away to West Ham and if they win - providing Watford do not win by a margin two or more goals greater than they do - Smith's men will secure another season in the top flight, having spent much of it in the bottom three.
The defeat, coupled with Aston Villa's win later against Arsenal, means the Hornets' battle to stay up will go to the final day of the season on Sunday, when they visit Arsenal.
Pearson became the Hornets' third managerial casualty of the campaign on Monday, leaving Under-23 coach Hayden Mullins and his assistant Graham Stack in charge for their final two games.
Raheem Sterling took the game away from the home side before half-time, firing in a rising shot to open the scoring before doubling the advantage by following up his own saved penalty.
Phil Foden added a third after Ben Foster had parried a Sterling shot before Aymeric Laporte nodded in from Kevin de Bruyne's free-kick.
Down to the wire
Good morning and thanks for joining us for reaction to what could be a huge evening in the Premier League season. Watford were thrashed by Manchester City before Aston Villa beat Arsenal to climb above the Hornets and out of the relegation zone on goal difference - with just one game to go.
We'll also bring you all the latest updates as we build up to the moment new champions Liverpool finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy, plus the final day of the Championship season.
'Villa Lifeline'
Hornets' confidence is crazy low - Foster
Watford 0-4 Manchester City
Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster admitted his side's confidence is "crazy low" after a 4-0 defeat by Manchester City plunged them into the relegation zone.
Nigel Pearson was sacked as Hornets boss on Sunday, with Hayden Mullins put in charge for the final two games.
But the thrashing by City in the first of those, coupled with Aston Villa's win over Arsenal, means Watford's fate is now out of their own hands.
"We have to look at ourselves," Foster told Sky Sports.
"The confidence is so crazy, crazy low, I don't know why it should be, but you get into a state of trying to minimise as much damage as you can and it's a dangerous way to do things."
'Feeling down...Staying up?'
There were mixed emotions in the Premier League on Tuesday as Watford slipped into the relegation zone and Aston Villa edged above them on goal difference.
Survival's now in our hands - Smith
Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal
Boss Dean Smith said Aston Villa's win over Arsenal was one they needed as they moved out of the relegation zone with one game to go in the Premier League season.
'Villa coming into form at the right time'
Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal
Former Aston Villa midfielder Ian Taylor has been speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about his old club and their chances of avoiding the drop.
“One minute they are the greatest team in the world, the next they are absolutely awful," he said. "But they are just coming into form at the right time of the season.
"l thought the team were fantastic last night and probably could have won by more goals to make it a bit more comfortable, the last 5-10 minutes were awful to watch.
"You can tell behind the scenes they have been working really, really hard on stopping the flow of goals going in. The defence has been far more secure since the restart.
"Our problem has been scoring goals, but with Trezeguet scoring three goals in two games, he has come into form and it’s been fantastic."
'Villa Spark'
Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal
It's a bit like Christmas - Klopp on waiting for trophy lift
Liverpool v Chelsea (20:15 BST)
Speaking during his news conference on Tuesday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that waiting to receive the Premier League trophy is "a bit like Christmas". The Reds' boss also urged fans to "stay at home" and observe social distancing guidelines.
Dalglish presentation 'makes it even more special'
Liverpool v Chelsea (20:15 BST)
As the Mirror says there, Liverpool will be presented with the Premier League trophy after their game with Chelsea later - by club legend Sir Kenny Dalglish.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been speaking with BBC Breakfast today and said that receiving the Premier League trophy from Dalglish "makes it even more special".
It is the first time the Merseyside club have won the league since 1990, when Dalglish was their manager.
"He's an iconic figure at this football club, a huge person who we all love," Henderson said.
'Zeroes and Villans'
That's how the back page of today's Mirror reads...no need to say which side is which after Tuesday's results.
'Surrender's not an option' for Villa
Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal
There was fighting talk from Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina after their win over Arsenal, pledging to "fight to the end" in their relegation battle.
The Fight for Survival
Here's how the bottom of the table looks before West Ham visit Old Trafford later.
Villa out of bottom three with one game left
Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal
Down to the wire
Good morning and thanks for joining us for reaction to what could be a huge evening in the Premier League season. Watford were thrashed by Manchester City before Aston Villa beat Arsenal to climb above the Hornets and out of the relegation zone on goal difference - with just one game to go.
We'll also bring you all the latest updates as we build up to the moment new champions Liverpool finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy, plus the final day of the Championship season.