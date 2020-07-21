Premier League latest as Wolves move into sixth

Brighton manager Graham Potter says "the financial implications are massive" after his side secured their Premier League status for another season with a goalless draw against Newcastle.

The Seagulls needed one point to guarantee their survival and they were rarely threatened by the Magpies in an uneventful game at the Amex Stadium, which felt more like a pre-season friendly.

Chances at either end came at a premium but the hosts were unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty in the first half when Neal Maupay appeared to be brought down by Matt Ritchie, while the visitors best chance was headed wide by substitute Andy Carroll late on.

"It's so important for a club like us, especially with how the year has been and how next year looks potentially," said Potter.

"We're fighting every year to keep in the Premier League. We want to get past that, of course, but it's so tough. I'm just delighted for the players, the chairman, all the support I've had.It's really, really pleasing."