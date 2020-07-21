Premier League latest as Wolves move into sixth

Richarlison one of the hottest Brazilians in Europe
Sheffield United 0-1 Everton
This was Everton’s
first away league win against Sheffield United since October 1972, ending a run
of eight successive visits to Bramall Lane without victory.
All five of Everton’s
away wins in the Premier League this season have been by a one-goal margin.
They’re the only side in the division this season to have had 100% of their
away wins by a single goal.
Everton have kept two
clean sheets in their last four Premier League away games, having conceded in
14 consecutive games on the road previously.
Everton have scored 14
headed goals in the Premier League this season – only Liverpool have netted
more (16). It’s the Toffees most headed goals in a single campaign since
2010-11 (also 14).
Richarlison has scored
26 Premier League goals since joining Everton – among Brazilian players in the
top five European leagues, only Neymar (28) has more in that time.
Much more like it from us - Calvert-Lewin
Sheffield United 0-1 Everton
After helping Everton win at his former club Sheffield United, Toffees forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin posted this picture of himself with goalscorer Richarlison on Instagram, with the message: "Much more like it from us. Good to see some old faces too."
Financial implications with staying up are massive - Potter
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton manager Graham Potter says "the financial implications are massive" after his side secured their Premier League status for another season with a goalless draw against Newcastle.
The Seagulls needed one point to guarantee their survival and they were rarely threatened by the Magpies in an uneventful game at the Amex Stadium, which felt more like a pre-season friendly.
Chances at either end came at a premium but the hosts were unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty in the first half when Neal Maupay appeared to be brought down by Matt Ritchie, while the visitors best chance was headed wide by substitute Andy Carroll late on.
"It's so important for a club like us, especially with how the year has been and how next year looks potentially," said Potter.
"We're fighting every year to keep in the Premier League. We want to get past that, of course, but it's so tough. I'm just delighted for the players, the chairman, all the support I've had.It's really, really pleasing."
The Race for Europe
Wolves' win on Monday saw them go back above Tottenham after they beat Leicester on Sunday.
Everton's win at Sheffield United took them back above Southampton into 11th place on 49 points. The Blades are five points better off in eighth, with Burnley behind them on goal difference.
Blades have massively overachieved - Wilder
Sheffield United 0-1 Everton
Sheffield United
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder praised his players for "massively overachieving" after the Blades' hopes of securing European football next season were ended by Everton.
Richarlison's header early in the second half secured a victory for the Toffees and means Wilder's side cannot finish higher than eighth with one game remaining.
The Blades were favourites to make an immediate return to the Championship but have surpassed expectations with a superb season in which they are guaranteed to finish inside the top 10.
"The club and the players have overachieved massively," Wilder told BBC Sport. "To have had any talk of jumping into the top six means the players deserve an enormous amount of credit.
"We are delighted as staff we have got the maximum out of the players. They have left everything out there yet again.
"Yes they lacked that bit of quality in the final third but top 10 guaranteed and another season in the Premier League - that is what we should be reflecting on."
Nuno Espirito Santo's side move back above Tottenham into sixth place and victory at Chelsea in their final league game on Sunday will guarantee a better finish than last season.
Daniel Podence scored his first goal for Wolves since joining from Olympiakos in January by nodding in from close range to finish off a lovely team move and Jonny Otto added a second with a quick spin and shot.
Good morning
And thanks for joining us as we look at the reaction to Monday's Premier League games, which saw Wolves move back up to sixth while Brighton secured their top-flight status for another season.
We'll also bring you the latest from Tuesday's news conferences and any updates before the latest midweek games.
Wolves move back into sixth
Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace
Wolves eased past a hapless Crystal Palace side in the Premier League to maintain hopes of playing Europa League football next season.
Nuno Espirito Santo's side move back above Tottenham into sixth place and victory at Chelsea in their final league game on Sunday will guarantee a better finish than last season.
Daniel Podence scored his first goal for Wolves since joining from Olympiakos in January by nodding in from close range to finish off a lovely team move and Jonny Otto added a second with a quick spin and shot.
