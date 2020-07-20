Premier League & FA Cup reaction as Chelsea beat Man Utd

And thanks for joining us for all the reaction to Chelsea beating Manchester United to book in their place in the FA Cup final against Arsenal.

We'll also look back on Sunday's Premier League games plus the news that Watford have sacked manager Nigel Pearson, with the Hornets holding a news conference from 09:45 BST.

We'll bring you the latest from that and the rest of the day's news conferences before the midweek fixtures.