Premier League latest & FA Cup news

MORE: Who needs what to qualify for Europe?

Ben Collins and Thomas Mallows

    Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester United

    And Manchester United stayed hot on Leicester's heels with goals late in each half by Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial giving them victory at Crystal Palace. That saw them stay behind the Foxes on goal difference.

  2. Foxes stay fourth in Champions League hunt

    Leicester City 2-0 Sheffield United

    Leicester's form has dropped off since the restart, allowing Chelsea to edge above them into third place. But the Foxes are just about keeping their noses in front of Manchester United in the battle for the last two Champions League places.

    A first-half strike by Ayoze Perez against Sheffield United and Demarai Gray's counter-attacking goal in the late stages ensured Leicester stay fourth, a point behind third-placed Chelsea with two league games remaining.

  4. Good morning

    And thanks for joining us as we look forward to some crucial games in the Premier League and FA Cup this weekend. We'll bring you all the latest from today's news conferences.

    But first, let's have a look at the reaction to Thursday's four games, which saw Champions League hopefuls Leicester City and Manchester United both win.

