Premier League latest & FA Cup news

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Leicester's form has dropped off since the restart, allowing Chelsea to edge above them into third place. But the Foxes are just about keeping their noses in front of Manchester United in the battle for the last two Champions League places.

A first-half strike by Ayoze Perez against Sheffield United and Demarai Gray's counter-attacking goal in the late stages ensured Leicester stay fourth, a point behind third-placed Chelsea with two league games remaining.