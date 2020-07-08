Premier League latest: Arsenal & Leicester draw; Chelsea into third

The back page of the Mirror features Frank Lampard's quotes on Olivier Giroud's goal, as he says that his side were right to play on despite Gary Cahill pulling up with a match-ending injury in the build-up.
We can't keep making defensive mistakes - Lampard
Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea
Chelsea
Chelsea might have crept above Leicester in the battle for Champions League qualification but manager Frank Lampard admits his side got "a bit of luck" in their win against Crystal Palace, after almost conceding an equaliser in the last moments of the game.
Chelsea edge out Palace in five-goal thriller
Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea
Despite Jamie Vardy's late equaliser, Chelsea remain in third having climbed above Leicester with a win at Palace in an entertaining encounter earlier in the day.
There was an element of fortune about the game's opening goal, with Palace defender Gary Cahill pulling up with a match-ending injury to allow Willian to charge into the box unimpeded and set up Olivier Giroud to finish.
But the rest of the match was a testament to the kind of competitive, high-octane, see-saw football that draws so many viewers to the English top flight, even when the grounds are empty of fans.
Twice Chelsea looked to have put the game beyond the home side, first through Christian Pulisic's rising shot to make it 2-0 in the first half and then via Tammy Abraham's neat finish with 19 minutes to go to put the Blues 3-1 up.
But each time Palace replied with a stunning long-range strike from Wilfried Zaha and a rare goal from Christian Benteke.
The Gunners looked on course for a fifth successive victory to maintain their own outside chance of a place in Europe's elite competition next season after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang swept in his 20th league goal of the season in the first half.
Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel kept Arsenal at bay with a string of fine saves before the interval, twice denying Alexandre Lacazette as well as Bukayo Saka - and it proved to be a vital contribution.
Arsenal were reduced to 10 men with 15 minutes left when Eddie Nketiah was sent off four minutes after coming on as substitute for a high challenge on James Justin, and Leicester cashed in when Vardy slid home Demarai Gray's cross in the 84th minute, the goal finally awarded after a lengthy VAR check for offside.
Hornets found strength to claim huge win - Pearson
Watford 2-1 Norwich City
Watford
Watford boss Nigel Pearson said his side showed strength after going 1-0 down against Norwich, coming back to claim a "huge" 2-1 win to put four points between themselves and the bottom three.
Welbeck's back with a bang
Watford 2-1 Norwich City
Southampton's Che Adams ended his goal drought in style against Manchester City on Sunday and Danny Welbeck followed suit against Norwich on Tuesday.
The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker joined Watford on a free transfer last summer and scored his first league goal for the Hornets with a spectacular overhead kick.
It also saw Watford come from behind to beat bottom-club Norwich and move four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. The Canaries, though, are now just one defeat from going down.
