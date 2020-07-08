Premier League latest: Arsenal & Leicester draw; Chelsea into third

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Despite Jamie Vardy's late equaliser, Chelsea remain in third having climbed above Leicester with a win at Palace in an entertaining encounter earlier in the day.

There was an element of fortune about the game's opening goal, with Palace defender Gary Cahill pulling up with a match-ending injury to allow Willian to charge into the box unimpeded and set up Olivier Giroud to finish.

But the rest of the match was a testament to the kind of competitive, high-octane, see-saw football that draws so many viewers to the English top flight, even when the grounds are empty of fans.

Twice Chelsea looked to have put the game beyond the home side, first through Christian Pulisic's rising shot to make it 2-0 in the first half and then via Tammy Abraham's neat finish with 19 minutes to go to put the Blues 3-1 up.

But each time Palace replied with a stunning long-range strike from Wilfried Zaha and a rare goal from Christian Benteke.