Premier League reaction and news after Spurs beat Everton

It was all hugs and smiles for Tottenham at the end of Monday's game but not so at half-time due to a bizarre clash between their goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and his team-mate Son Heung-min.

A tepid contest threatened to boil over as the teams left the pitch at the interval when Spurs skipper Lloris ran over and shoved Son in the back. The South Korea forward tried to react but was pushed down the tunnel by his team-mates, with others having to hold back the Frenchman.

But the pair put their differences aside at full-time as they shared a warm hug before leaving the pitch.

The half-time clash was the flashpoint of a largely uneventful affair which was settled by Michael Keane's own goal, the ball deflecting in off the Everton defender from Giovani lo Celso's strike.