Premier League reaction - big results in race for top four & survival

Ben Collins and Harry Poole

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Yarmolenko's lifeline'

    West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

    The Times

    Back page of the Times on 2 July 2020
    Copyright: The Times

    Bournemouth's cause hasn't been helped by West Ham claiming just their second league win since New Year's Day to go three points clear of the bottom three.

    Andriy Yarmolenko has given the Hammers a "lifeline" by scoring a late winner against Chelsea.

  2. Cherries facing their 'most difficult challenge'

    Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle United

    Bournemouth

    Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe describes securing Premier League survival this season as "the most difficult challenge" the club has faced.

    Defeat by Newcastle leaves them second-bottom in the table - just a point from safety with six games left - but they've taken just one point from their last seven games.

    Video caption: Bournemouth's most difficult challenge - Howe
  3. Cherries fighting for survival after Newcastle thrashing

    Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle United

    Valentino Lazaro scores against Bournemouth
    Copyright: AFP

    It's certainly looking bleak for Norwich at the bottom of the Premier League and the situation is getting worse for Bournemouth as their survival hopes were dealt another blow against Newcastle.

    The Magpies beat them comprehensively with an exciting performance, goals coming from Dwight Gayle, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron and substitute Valentino Lazaro.

    The Cherries have now lost all tree games since the restart and their only goal has been Dan Gosling's stoppage-time consolation against Newcastle.

  4. Blues boost European hopes

    Everton 2-1 Leicester City

    Everton players celebrate Gylfi Sigurdsson scoring a penalty against Leicester
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Everton kept up their post-restart push for a place in next season's Europa League with an impressive victory over Leicester.

    The Blues are unbeaten since the Premier League began again two weeks ago, with a second successive win coming courtesy of two goals in quick succession in the game's first quarter.

    Richarlison struck from close range before Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a debatable penalty, awarded following a lengthy VAR review for handball against Wilfred Ndidi.

    Leicester rallied at the start of the second half and pulled a somewhat fortuitous goal through substitute Kelechi Iheanacho.

  5. Instant impact for Soares

    Arsenal 4-0 Norwich City

    Cedric Soares celebrates scoring against Norwich
    Copyright: Getty Images

    After joining on loan from Southampton in January, Cedric Soares had to wait 153 days to make his Arsenal debut against Norwich - and then he scored 229 seconds after coming on.

    That strike means he has as many Premier League goals for Arsenal as he managed in 120 appearances while at Southampton (10,090 minutes).

  6. Gunners ease to rout against Canaries

    Arsenal 4-0 Norwich City

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tackles Tim Krul to score against Norwich
    Copyright: AFP

    A howler by goalkeeper Tim Krul helped set Arsenal on their way to a comfortable win over bottom-club Norwich that lifts them up to seventh.

    The Dutchman lost possession to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the edge of his own penalty area for Arsenal's opener, the Gabon forward whipping the ball from his feet to score his 18th league goal of the season.

    Aubameyang then turned provider for Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka to sweep home his first club goal since March 2019 before Aubameyang added another after a mistake by Josip Drmic and substitute Cedric Soares completed the rout.

  7. 'Justice'

    West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

    Daily Mirror

    The Daily Mirror said that Andriy Yarmolenko's late winner was 'justice' after seeing Tomas Soucek's first-half effort ruled out by VAR.

    Back page of the Daily Mirror on 2 July 2020
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
  8. 'Hammer Time'

    West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

    The Daily Mail

    A topsy-turvy game also saw West Ham infuriated when Tomas Soucek's first-half goal was ruled out by VAR. The Czech Republic midfielder also scored an equaliser for the hosts in first-half stoppage time.

    Back page of the Daily Mail on 2 July 2020
    Copyright: Daily Mail
  9. Yarmolenko hits last-gasp winner

    West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

    Andriy Yarmolenko scores against Chelsea
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Since the restart, Manchester United and Wolves have been hot on the heels of Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification, and the Blues suffered a slip at West Ham.

    The Hammers went into the game outside the relegation zone on goal difference but Andriy Yarmolenko's last-gasp winner settled an eventful London derby and gave David Moyes' men some much-needed breathing space.

  11. It. Is. Back.

    After a couple of weeks of getting used to the new normal, the Premier League was well and truly back on Wednesday with four action-packed matches that have ramifications at both ends of the table.

    Across the four games there were 17 goals, including upsets, howlers and a late winner.

    Thanks for joining us; we're about to bring you all the reaction along with the latest news throughout the day.

