Premier League latest news: Man Utd, Liverpool, Man City, Spurs

READ: How Fernandez lifted the gloom at Old Trafford

Ben Collins and Harry Poole

  1. 'Teen sets up seaside stroll'

    Brighton 0-3 Man Utd

    The Daily Express

    Back page of the Daily Express on 1 July
    Bruno Fernandes earned most of today's headlines, but Mason Greenwood was also back in the goals for Manchester United.

    The 18-year-old striker is now up to 14 goals this season, from 41 appearances. Not a bad return at all in his first full season as a professional.

  2. Man City agree to sell Sane

    Manchester City

    The Mirror there has the latest on Leroy Sane, with Manchester City having agreed to sell the winger to Bayern Munich in a deal that could earn them £54.8m.

  3. 'Special Bru'

    Brighton 0-3 Man Utd

    Daily Mirror

    Back page of the Daily Mirror on 1 July
    From the Special One to 'Special Bru'. The early signs are that Fernandes will have a much more enjoyable spell with Manchester United than his compatriot Jose Mourinho.

  4. Bruno's instant impact

    Brighton 0-3 Man Utd

    Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring against Brighton
    Bruno Fernandes has had some impact at Old Trafford. Since joining Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon during the winter transfer window, the Portuguese midfielder has scored six goals in 13 games and he's yet to lose a game as a United player.

  5. 'Smiling assassin'

    Brighton 0-3 Man Utd

    The Daily Telegraph

    Main sport page of the Daily Telegraph on 1 July
    So beginning with today's newspapers, Bruno Fernandes was dubbed a 'smiling assassin' after scoring his first double for Manchester United.

  6. Man Utd brush aside Seagulls

    Brighton 0-3 Man Utd

    Bruno Fernandes scores against Brighton
    Manchester United brushed Brighton aside with a vibrant all-round display on Tuesday as their pursuit of a Champions League place gathered further momentum.

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side totally dominated the contest and extended their unbeaten run to 15 games to move up to fifth in the Premier League, two points adrift of Chelsea.

    Teenager Mason Greenwood bamboozled Seagulls defender Lewis Dunk with quick footwork and drilled in an accurate opener for the visitors.

    United were ruthless in the final third as midfield playmaker Bruno Fernandes netted via a deflection, then volleyed in to finish a swift counter-attack, leaving Brighton in 15th place, six points above the relegation zone.

  7. Good morning

    And welcome to today's live page, as we look back on Manchester United's win at Brighton on Tuesday and preview to Wednesday's Premier League games.

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Tottenham's Jose Mourinho are due to speak to the media later, and we'll bring you all the latest updates.

