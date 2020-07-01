Premier League latest news: Man Utd, Liverpool, Man City, Spurs

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Manchester United brushed Brighton aside with a vibrant all-round display on Tuesday as their pursuit of a Champions League place gathered further momentum.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side totally dominated the contest and extended their unbeaten run to 15 games to move up to fifth in the Premier League, two points adrift of Chelsea.

Teenager Mason Greenwood bamboozled Seagulls defender Lewis Dunk with quick footwork and drilled in an accurate opener for the visitors.

United were ruthless in the final third as midfield playmaker Bruno Fernandes netted via a deflection, then volleyed in to finish a swift counter-attack, leaving Brighton in 15th place, six points above the relegation zone.