FA Cup and Premier League reaction

Manchester United were the first team to secure their place in the FA Cup semi-finals, though they were made to work hard for their 2-1 victory against Norwich on Saturday evening.

Harry Maguire struck the winner from close range with just two minutes remaining of extra-time at Carrow Road.

Canaries' youngster Todd Cantwell had earlier cancelled out Odion Ighalo's opener with a 25-yard effort.

