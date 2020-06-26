Liverpool win Premier League - all the reaction from the morning after

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar, who won six top-flight trophies with Liverpool including their previous one in 1989-90 has been speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live this morning:

"What a beautiful morning. I’ve had three hours’ sleep," Grobbelaar said.

"Thirty years ago I lifted that trophy. We went around Anfield, I grabbed some youngsters and gave them the trophy, took the camera and took photos of them with the trophy. This would never happen today and especially now with coronavirus. Nothing has throw us off the scent of this victory that we needed so much.

"Klopp is one of those managers who will go down in history. I’ve likened him to a Shankly reincarnation in a German body. He got everybody together in case we did lift the title. He is a charismatic chat, he’s just brilliant. He gets the fans. For him to get all the players together, they probably had a few drinks which he doesn’t like during the season. He will get them rallied up again – we have got a game coming up at City.

"We know the 100-point mark can be done this season. Jurgen will do that. He’ll get the players to play as hard as they can all season. We haven’t lost yet at Anfield this season so we’ve got to go unbeaten right through the season there."