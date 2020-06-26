Liverpool win Premier League - all the reaction from the morning after

Former Liverpool striker Ian Rush was also asked if the three-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic makes Liverpool's success better.
"Not really - when the season ended we were so far ahead, if the season hadn't been finished it would have unbelievable," said Rush.
"I can't explain what would have happened. I think really its for the younger generation - they must be fed up of their parents/grandparents saying about it. This is the holy grail - great managers have tried and failed. It's absolutely amazing for the club."
'Incredible achievement'
I wonder how Steven Gerrard must be feeling this morning?
He must be absolutely made up but also a little bit gutted he couldn't be part of the team that gave Liverpool their first Premier League title I imagine.
Former Liverpool striker Ian Rush on BBC Radio 5 Live: "It was amazing. We’ve waited so long. We got there in the end and it’s going to be a very few good days.
"This team has to be right up there. I say compare teams when you win things and this team have won things and to break things for Liverpool Football Club they have to be right up there. For me, it is amazing. They've got a great mixture of youth and experience. We always got told at Liverpool that the hardest thing is retaining it and I think for the next three to five years they are in a very good place.
"They will always be remembered. When you're playing your job is to get on with the games and I think it's when you stop laying you realise you did well there or Liverpool did well there. These players will become legends and deservedly so. Hopefully this is just the start but it won't be easy because all the clubs will be looking to improve."
'LFC has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever'
Liverpool owner John W. Henry was amongst those celebrating the clubs success on social media last night.
Former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar, who won six top-flight trophies with Liverpool including their previous one in 1989-90 has been speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live this morning:
"What a beautiful morning. I’ve had three hours’ sleep," Grobbelaar said.
"Thirty years ago I lifted that trophy. We went around Anfield, I grabbed some youngsters and gave them the trophy, took the camera and took photos of them with the trophy. This would never happen today and especially now with coronavirus. Nothing has throw us off the scent of this victory that we needed so much.
"Klopp is one of those managers who will go down in history. I’ve likened him to a Shankly reincarnation in a German body. He got everybody together in case we did lift the title. He is a charismatic chat, he’s just brilliant. He gets the fans. For him to get all the players together, they probably had a few drinks which he doesn’t like during the season. He will get them rallied up again – we have got a game coming up at City.
"We know the 100-point mark can be done this season. Jurgen will do that. He’ll get the players to play as hard as they can all season. We haven’t lost yet at Anfield this season so we’ve got to go unbeaten right through the season there."
Let's turn our attention to social media for a while.
Here's how the players/ex-players/people of other clubs/celebrities celebrated Liverpool's success...
SMS Message: My Dad, who gave me LFC has alzheimer's & in N Wales whilst I am in Hants & not seen him since Feb. We shared the final moment as the whistle went as Chelsea via video call. He was distracted about the storm outside so Mum had trouble keeping him in the moment... but he said The Storm... I added, at the end of a storm, there’s a golden sky & he carried on singing the rest. I sobbed! We will go to Anfield next season together & have our celebration. from Kirstie Turner, Hants
My Dad, who gave me LFC has alzheimer's & in N Wales whilst I am in Hants & not seen him since Feb. We shared the final moment as the whistle went as Chelsea via video call. He was distracted about the storm outside so Mum had trouble keeping him in the moment... but he said The Storm... I added, at the end of a storm, there's a golden sky & he carried on singing the rest. I sobbed! We will go to Anfield next season together & have our celebration.
What a season it's been for Liverpool. Just look at those numbers.
Thousands congregate at Anfield to celebrate
Despite pleas from Liverpool Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram to stay at home, thousands of Liverpool fans congregated at Anfield to celebrate the success.
Many wore masks and flares were set alight, turning the sky red.
Richard Browne: Been an amazing day here in California watching my beloved LFC crowned Champions. Watching Jurgen flee the interview to cry had me in floods. I shall sleep well!
It's been a long wait for Liverpool. I was one of the many people that wasn't alive last time they won a top-flight title.
Here's a few things that have happened since Anfield last saw domestic glory...
A reminder too that those seven sides will have to give Liverpool a guard of honour now.
A socially distanced one of course.
What records can Liverpool beat?
Well, I say next challenge. They still have plenty of records to play for this season. Here's some of them:
Here are the fixtures that Liverpool have remaining....
Liverpool are back on their perch.
But can they stay there? Can they do what only Manchester City have done in the last decade and win back-to-back Premier League titles?
Surely that's the next challenge for this great team?
'We went a bit crazy'
Andrew Robertson and James Milner joined us live on BBC Match of the Day last night.
Here's what they had to say:
'Waited my whole life to see us win the league'
'Now you're gonna believe us'
Champions x 3
We imagine that this is something that has got lost amidst that first Premier League crown but Liverpool are now champions of England, Europe and the World.
The best team in the world?
'I'll need to update my background'
'It feels THAT good'
What a season it's been for Liverpool. Just look at those numbers.
Thousands congregate at Anfield to celebrate
Despite pleas from Liverpool Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram to stay at home, thousands of Liverpool fans congregated at Anfield to celebrate the success.
Many wore masks and flares were set alight, turning the sky red.
Here's just a couple of pictures of the scenes, but if you want more check out BBC News' picture-led gallery.