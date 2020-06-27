MOTDx Watchalong: Newcastle United v Manchester City

'The kitman took it back' - Ashton explains Gazza shirt snatch
During Wednesday's epsiode of MOTDx Watchalong former Norwich City striker Dean Ashton shared an hilarious story involving Paul Gascoigne's shirt and the Everton kitman.
Check it out below.
'Oooh what a goal!' Timbsy predicts Milivojevic stunner
During the inaugural episode of MOTDx Watchalong - the Bournemouth v Crystal Palace Premier League game - MOTDx's Timbsy predicted that Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic would score with a free-kick.
It's well worth a watch.
FA Cup quarter-finals: How you can join in with MOTDx Watchalong
MOTDx Watchalong is a new live digital show available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, bringing together fans from up and down the country to watch the BBC's four Premier League matches and FA Cup games.
After the first two episodes for the BBC's Premier League live TV debut. We were back to familiar territory with the FA Cup yesterday for Manchester United's tie at Norwich City with today's watchalong featuring Newcastle v Manchester City (18:30 BST).
They'll be having fun with viewers at home, challenging their guests and reacting to the social media chat - all from the comfort of their own living rooms.
Get involved and send in your comments, pictures and videos via BBC Sport and MOTD's social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
