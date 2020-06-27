MOTDx Watchalong: Newcastle United v Manchester City

BBC Sport Copyright: BBC Sport

MOTDx Watchalong is a new live digital show available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, bringing together fans from up and down the country to watch the BBC's four Premier League matches and FA Cup games.

After the first two episodes for the BBC's Premier League live TV debut. We were back to familiar territory with the FA Cup yesterday for Manchester United's tie at Norwich City with today's watchalong featuring Newcastle v Manchester City (18:30 BST).

They'll be having fun with viewers at home, challenging their guests and reacting to the social media chat - all from the comfort of their own living rooms.

Get involved and send in your comments, pictures and videos via BBC Sport and MOTD's social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Read more here.