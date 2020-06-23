Premier League: Reaction to Man City v Burnley

Spanish playmaker Silva, 34, will leave City at the end of the season after a stellar decade at the club.
Two apiece for Foden and Mahrez in City win
Man City 5-0 Burnley
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
On the field, it was another routine win for Manchester City as Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez both scored twice to ensure Liverpool will have to wait a little longer to wrap up the Premier League title.
Three first-half goals saw City on their way to the most comfortable of wins at Etihad Stadium, with Foden's superb long-range strike breaking the deadlock before Mahrez's double just before the break.
Live Reporting
Ben Collins and Thomas Mallows
All times stated are UK
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
L'uomo Universale: There is your Sports Personality for 2020. Have a word with them Gary Lineker. cheers
Was great to hear those words from Ben Mee, moments after coming off the pitch. The actions of Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford during the lockdown have also been an inspiration.
Burnley captain Mee 'ashamed and embarrassed' by banner
Man City 5-0 Burnley
BBC Radio 5 Live
But off the field, Burnley captain Ben Mee condemned those who organised for the banner, which read 'White Lives Matter Burnley', to be flown above Etihad Stadium during Monday's game.
"Fans like that don't deserve to be around football," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "We're ashamed, we're embarrassed.
"It's a minority of our supporters - I know I speak for a massive part of our support who distance ourselves from anything like that.
"It definitely had a massive impact on us to see that in the sky.
"We are embarrassed that our name was in it, that they tried to attach it to our club - it doesn't belong anywhere near our club."
We don't need Silva replacement because of Foden - Guardiola
Man City 5-0 Burnley
After the game, Phil Foden said it was his best yet for Manchester City and boss Pep Guardiola feels having the 20-year-old midfielder in his squad means he does not need to buy a replacement for David Silva this summer.
Spanish playmaker Silva, 34, will leave City at the end of the season after a stellar decade at the club.
Two apiece for Foden and Mahrez in City win
Man City 5-0 Burnley
On the field, it was another routine win for Manchester City as Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez both scored twice to ensure Liverpool will have to wait a little longer to wrap up the Premier League title.
Three first-half goals saw City on their way to the most comfortable of wins at Etihad Stadium, with Foden's superb long-range strike breaking the deadlock before Mahrez's double just before the break.
Good morning
And thanks for joining us as we look back on Manchester City's win over Burnley on Monday.
Unfortunately the game was overshadowed by an aeroplane over Etihad Stadium towing a banner reading 'White Lives Matter Burnley'.
Burnley captain Ben Mee said the club is "ashamed and embarrassed" by the banner and we'll have more reaction during the day.
We'll also bring you the latest updates from Tuesday's news conferences as Premier League managers look forward to the midweek matches.