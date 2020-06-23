Premier League: Reaction to Man City v Burnley

But off the field, Burnley captain Ben Mee condemned those who organised for the banner, which read 'White Lives Matter Burnley', to be flown above Etihad Stadium during Monday's game.

"Fans like that don't deserve to be around football," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "We're ashamed, we're embarrassed.

"It's a minority of our supporters - I know I speak for a massive part of our support who distance ourselves from anything like that.

"It definitely had a massive impact on us to see that in the sky.

"We are embarrassed that our name was in it, that they tried to attach it to our club - it doesn't belong anywhere near our club."