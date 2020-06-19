Premier League media conferences & latest news

Bournemouth return to action with a home game against Crystal Palace on Saturday (19:45 BST). Of course, all matches are being played behind closed doors so manager Eddie Howe has asked fans to stay safe and stay away from the ground.
After all, the game will be shown live on BBC One, iPlayer and the website.
Stay safe and stay at home
What's to come?
There's a host of Premier League news conferences to come, beginning with Bournemouth's Eddie Howe and Newcastle's Steve Bruce from around 09:00 BST.
And we'll bring you all the best lines throughout the day as we build up to the first two games of the weekend later on.
Yes, that's right, we have a full round of fixtures to look forward to this weekend. After 100 days of no Premier League action, the games are coming thick and fast.
And you know what that means don't know... a day full of Premier League managers hopefully telling us how much they're looking forward to it too.