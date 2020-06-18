Premier League reaction & latest news

So, did you see the football? What did you make of games being played behind closed doors? What did you like? What didn't like? Let us know on Twitter by using #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Live Reporting
Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Football is back!
Now here's something I've not said for a while...
Did you see the football last night?
Yes, after 100 days, the Premier League returned in two empty stadiums.
And there was no little drama in a controversial draw at Aston Villa and a dominant win for Manchester City.
It's good to be back!