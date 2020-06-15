Premier League returns - all the latest news

. Copyright: .

It’s been 98 days since we’ve had any Premier League football - just two more days before the campaign restarts and then, many of us hope, comes to a conclusion.

Getting to this stage comes following much debate, discussion and the introduction of a raft of new regulations to ensure all those involved are kept safe during this age of Covid-19.

These are exceptional times, but there will be a sense of familiarity with these live texts, as we bring you the latest stories, quotes, team news and the best of social media. And then, of course, there will be the return of the match live texts where, as always, you have the option to like or dislike what the live texter writer has written!!

Did we mention live Premier League football on the BBC?