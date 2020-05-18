Scottish Premiership season ended - reaction

Celtic boss Neil Lennon expressed his delight at the title being awarded to Celtic and dedicated it to their fans in an interview with the club's official website.

"I returned to Celtic to win. In the tradition of our club I wanted to bring you positive, exciting football, to give you goals, an attacking, dynamic style of play which produced results. As a group we like to think we achieved that already and in this season in particular."We would have loved to play out the season in front of you, it is what we all wanted. We were desperate to continue the blistering form we were in when the season was suspended. However, do not in any way let this detract from our achievement. While many will seek to challenge us, the title is ours and we deserve it. We are indeed champions for a reason."