ePremier League

Watch: ePL Invitational 2 - Foden, Archer & Sessegnon competing

  1. What is the ePL Invitational?

    The knockout tournament sees a host of familiar faces, including Premier League footballers and fans from other fields including cricket, boxing and YouTube take part in a Fifa 20 competition from their homes.

    The prize fund for the tournament is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the National Health Service and distributing them where they are needed most.

  2. How can I watch the ePL Invitational?

    The BBC will have live coverage from round one onwards of the second ePL Invitational across the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    All the action will also be available to watch for 30-days on-demand after the event too.

    Full coverage details:

    Thursday 7 May - round two, part two - 15:00-19:00 BST

    Friday 8 May - quarter-finals - 15:00-19:00 BST

    Saturday 9 May - semi-finals and final - 17:00-19:00 BST

