ePremier League

Watch: ePL Invitational Tournament 2 - Bellew, Enrique & Gray competing

  1. Who is playing who in the ePL Invitational?

    Round One

    James Maddison (Leicester) v Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth)

    This game will be rearranged due to technical issues on Tuesday.

    Wednesday 6 May - Last 16

    15:00 BST: Jose Enrique (Liverpool) v Keinan Davis (Aston Villa)

    16:00 BST: Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolves) v Aaron Connolly (Brighton)

    17:00 BST: Tony Bellew (Everton) v Michael Obafemi (Southampton)

    18:00 BST: Billy Gilmour (Chelsea) v Andre Gray (Watford)

    Thursday 7 May - Last 16 (times TBC)

    Max Aarons (Norwich) v Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham)

    John Egan (Sheff Utd) v Jofra Archer (Man Utd)

    Phil Foden (Man City) v Charlie Taylor (Burnley)

    Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) v Leicester/AFC Bournemouth

    Friday 8 May - quarter-finals

    Saturday 9 May - semi-finals and final

  2. Who is playing for each club in the ePL Invitational?

    Here is a full list of everyone participating for each club. Unlike the first edition of the ePL Invitational there's much more of a mix of players from the respective clubs and celebrity fans of the clubs participating on their behalf.

    Arsenal - Micheal Ward - eliminated in round one

    Aston Villa - Keinan Davis

    Bournemouth - Callum Wilson

    Brighton - Aaron Connolly

    Burnley - Charlie Taylor

    Chelsea - Billy Gilmour

    Crystal Palace - Max Meyer

    Everton - Tony Bellew

    Leicester City - James Maddison

    Liverpool - Jose Enrique

    Manchester City - Phil Foden

    Manchester United - Jofra Archer

    Newcastle United - Rolando Aarons - eliminated in round one

    Norwich City - Max Aarons

    Sheffield United - John Egan

    Southampton - Michael Obafemi

    Tottenham Hotspur - Ryan Sessegnon

    Watford - Ande Gray

    West Ham United - Spencer Owen - eliminated in round one

    Wolverhampton Wanderers - Morgan Gibbs-White

    Phil Foden, Ryan Sessegnon, James Maddison & Callum Wilson
    Copyright: Getty Images
  3. What happened in the first ePL Invitational?

    Miss the first version of this competition two weeks ago?

    Well catch up below and find out how Wolves forward Diogo Jota beat Liverpool and England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to be crowned the inaugural champion of the ePL Invitational.

    Video content

    Video caption: Watch Wolves' Diogo Jota beat Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to win ePL invitational
  4. What is the ePL Invitational?

    The knockout tournament sees a host of familiar faces, including Premier League footballers and fans from other fields including cricket, boxing and YouTube take part in a Fifa 20 competition from their homes.

    The prize fund for the tournament is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the National Health Service and distributing them where they are needed most.

    ePL Invitational
    Copyright: Premier League
  5. How can I watch the ePL Invitational?

    The BBC will have live coverage from round one onwards of the second ePL Invitational across the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    All the action will also be available to watch for 30-days on-demand after the event too.

    Full coverage details:

    Wednesday 6 May - round two, part one- 15:00-19:00 BST

    Thursday 7 May - round two, part two - 15:00-19:00 BST

    Friday 8 May - quarter-finals - 15:00-19:00 BST

    Saturday 9 May - semi-finals and final - 17:00-19:00 BST

