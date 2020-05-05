Watch: ePL Invitational Tournament 2 - Bellew, Enrique & Gray competing

James Maddison (Leicester) v Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth)
This game will be rearranged due to technical issues on Tuesday.
Wednesday 6 May - Last 16
15:00 BST: Jose Enrique (Liverpool) v Keinan Davis (Aston Villa)
16:00 BST: Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolves) v Aaron Connolly (Brighton)
17:00 BST: Tony Bellew (Everton) v Michael Obafemi (Southampton)
18:00 BST: Billy Gilmour (Chelsea) v Andre Gray (Watford)
Thursday 7 May - Last 16 (times TBC)
Max Aarons (Norwich) v Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham)
John Egan (Sheff Utd) v Jofra Archer (Man Utd)
Phil Foden (Man City) v Charlie Taylor (Burnley)
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) v Leicester/AFC Bournemouth
Friday 8 May - quarter-finals
Saturday 9 May - semi-finals and final
Who is playing for each club in the ePL Invitational?
Here is a full list of everyone participating for each club. Unlike the first edition of the ePL Invitational there's much more of a mix of players from the respective clubs and celebrity fans of the clubs participating on their behalf.
Arsenal - Micheal Ward - eliminated in round one
Aston Villa - Keinan Davis
Bournemouth - Callum Wilson
Brighton - Aaron Connolly
Burnley - Charlie Taylor
Chelsea - Billy Gilmour
Crystal Palace - Max Meyer
Everton - Tony Bellew
Leicester City - James Maddison
Liverpool - Jose Enrique
Manchester City - Phil Foden
Manchester United - Jofra Archer
Newcastle United - Rolando Aarons - eliminated in round one
Norwich City - Max Aarons
Sheffield United - John Egan
Southampton - Michael Obafemi
Tottenham Hotspur - Ryan Sessegnon
Watford - Ande Gray
West Ham United - Spencer Owen - eliminated in round one
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Morgan Gibbs-White
What happened in the first ePL Invitational?
Miss the first version of this competition two weeks ago?
Well catch up below and find out how Wolves forward Diogo Jota beat Liverpool and England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to be crowned the inaugural champion of the ePL Invitational.
What is the ePL Invitational?
The knockout tournament sees a host of familiar faces, including Premier League footballers and fans from other fields including cricket, boxing and YouTube take part in a Fifa 20 competition from their homes.
The prize fund for the tournament is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the National Health Service and distributing them where they are needed most.
How can I watch the ePL Invitational?
The BBC will have live coverage from round one onwards of the second ePL Invitational across the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
All the action will also be available to watch for 30-days on-demand after the event too.
Full coverage details:
Wednesday 6 May - round two, part one- 15:00-19:00 BST
Thursday 7 May - round two, part two - 15:00-19:00 BST
Friday 8 May - quarter-finals - 15:00-19:00 BST
Saturday 9 May - semi-finals and final - 17:00-19:00 BST
