SPFL vote: Reaction as deadline passes with fans awaiting verdict

In a statement, the SPFL says: "The SPFL board met this evening to consider the responses to the resolution sent to clubs on 8 April.
"As at 5pm, the SPFL had received 39 responses, 85% of which have been in favour, as follows:
Premiership - nine votes in favour; one against
Championship - seven in favour; two against
Leagues One & Two - 16 in favour; three against
"With three clubs yet to vote, the SPFL will issue further updates in due course."
Proposal would leave clubs 'financially worse off'
Dundee statement on the SPFL's proposal: "As we all know, clubs are struggling at the moment.Currently we are all in the same boat; similarly we have all been helped by selfless acts of compassion and thoughtfulness to keep our clubs ticking over.In contrast to so much positivity and support, the language in the current proposal condemns clubs to be financially worse off than they already are as we sit here today.
"This has been difficult to accept.The SPFL board and executive freely admit that they focused on the sporting merit of the proposal and did not take into consideration any financial fall out to their member clubs.
"We believe that any proposal presented should be comprehensive and consider the sporting and financial implications for the member clubs."
What you need to know...
Due to the current lockdown measures, meetings were place via video conference calls. Clubs were issued digitally with a “voting paper” where they could register their vote. All clubs were asked to return these by 17:00 today.
To pass, nine of the 12 Premiership clubs must vote in favour, along with eight of the 10 clubs in the Championship, and 15 of the 20 in Leagues One and Two together.
Deadline passes for SPFL vote
Scottish football clubs have cast their votes on the future of the unfinished domestic season.
The SPFL recommended clubs vote in favour of its resolution which involves ending the lower leagues early, while doing likewise with the Premiership, only when it becomes clear the season cannot be completed.
The top flight is left untouched for now in large part because of Uefa’s letter which said associations might be denied places in European competitions if they call leagues early.
The 17:00 deadline for voting has passed. So what happens next?
Some clubs who voted are beginning to offer their reaction.
Three clubs yet to vote - SPFL
