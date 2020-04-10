SPFL vote: Reaction as deadline passes with fans awaiting verdict

In a statement, the SPFL says: "The SPFL board met this evening to consider the responses to the resolution sent to clubs on 8 April.

"As at 5pm, the SPFL had received 39 responses, 85% of which have been in favour, as follows:

Premiership - nine votes in favour; one against

Championship - seven in favour; two against

Leagues One & Two - 16 in favour; three against

"With three clubs yet to vote, the SPFL will issue further updates in due course."