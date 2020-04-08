'Mood among majority is to call it' - reaction as SPFL ask clubs to vote on season-end plan

So who are the men and women who make up the SPFL board that came up with today's recommendation?
Neil Doncaster: SPFL chief executive since its creation in 2013, having formerly occupied the same position with the Scottish Premier League and Norwich City - and having been a Football League director and Football Association board member.
Murdoch MacLennan: SPFL chairman since 2017, a former British senior media executive who is also chairman of the Press
Association Group and Independent News & Media.
Karyn McCluskey: SPFL independent non-executive director, a forensic psychologist who joined the board in 2016 and who is also chief executive of Community Justice Scotland and previously worked with the Violence Reduction Unit and both West Murcia and Strathclyde Police.
Premiership representatives: Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson, Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows and Hamilton Academical vice-chairman Les Gray.
Championship representatives: Dunfermline Athletic chairman Ross McArthur and Alloa Athletic club secretary Ewen Cameron.
League One & Two representative: Brechin City chairman Ken Ferguson.
Louise Scott: Not everyone is going to be happy whatever way it goes.
Keenan: Play the games behind closed doors.
David Scott: As much as I dislike how the SPFL handle most things, they truly can't win here.
R. C. Doig: Opened a cans of worms everywhere after this.
Andy McNaught: Only sensible solution but the Scottish Premiership can’t opt out.
CC: It will be voted through.
SG90: There's no sporting integrity here - clubs didn't plan for 27 games out of 36. It's also shocking to suggest we finalise three leagues now but leave two to complete as and when it can.
Neil Clark: Just get United up - no bothered about anyone else. Pump it up, United's goin up.
'One step nearer SPFL status'
William Powrie, chairman of Highland Football League outfit Brora Rangers, says: "We are very much outside the tent looking in at this one,
in terms of how it affects Brora Rangers,.
"Clearly the cancellation of all
play-offs puts us one step nearer SPFL status, or it will completely wash it
out for us.
"And until such time as there is that vote on potential
league re-structuring, we don’t know which one of those two options it will
be."
Ewan Donaldson: Would be furious with it if I was a Partick Thistle or Falkirk fan. Think it's pretty unfair on them when there's no guarantee they would have finished in their current positions.
Craig Cruickshanks: Farce. Handing out titles with a near quarter of a season to go. Four teams can still win the league in League One. Shambolic but not surprised.
'Long way to go until the endgame'
Tom English
BBC Scotland's chief sports writer
The time for talking is almost at an end. The moment for
clubs to make up their minds about how they see the future is now at hand. With
a deadline of 5pm on Friday being set for the return of voting slips from all
42 senior clubs we will soon have clarity on what’s going on with the
Championship, League One and League Two.
Some skin and hair will fly, but those leagues will be
called in short order. That’s the direction of travel. The unlocking of
end-of-season payments to cash-strapped clubs will be the determining factor.
Where the three lower leagues will go, the Premiership will surely follow. The SPFL has given itself some breathing space on the calling of the Premiership. But, once more, the mood among the majority is to call it. There’s some chat to be had with Uefa about this.
Hence the stalling by the SPFL. Celtic, in particular, will want a guarantee from the governing body that the calling of the Premiership will not remove them from Champions League qualification next season.
The way it’s looking, this season is done. Celtic will be champions, Hearts will be relegated. Promotion and demotion will be settled on the tables as they exist right now. But that’s only phase one.
Phase two will be an immediate conversation about league reconstruction in time for next season. There’s a long way to go before we get to the endgame in all of this.
Iain Sherry: Once again Neil Doncaster leading a shambles. If it's good enough for the Championship, and Leagues One and Two, then it's good enough for the Premiership.
P-Dizzle: It should apply to all the leagues, not just three of them.
Kilmarnock furlough players & coaching staff
Kilmarnock are to furlough the majority of employees - including players and coaching staff - until the end of May.
The club will supplement the wages of those on the job retention scheme, which contributes 80% of salaries up to £2,500 per month, to ensure they remain on full pay.
Manager Alex Dyer and head of football operations James Fowler are among "a small number of employees" who will continue to work from home.
What about the top flight?
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster says the position regarding the Premiership "remains particularly complicated".
Leaders Celtic are 13 points ahead of Rangers at the top having played a game more, while Hearts are four adrift at the bottom, with most teams having eight games still to play.
"Everyone is aware of Uefa's desire for the family of European football to work together to resolve the issues that confront us all," Doncaster adds.
"We are keen to work with Uefa and remain in discussion with them over the situation in Scotland."
When will we know?
The result is expected to be announced early next week and, should the clubs vote to accept the proposals, Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers would be promoted from their respective divisions, with Partick Thistle and Stranraer relegated.
All play-offs would be cancelled, meaning the pyramid play-off involving the Highland League and Lowland League champions would be scrapped.
However, the SPFL say that, should the plans be approved, they commit to consulting with clubs about reconfiguring the leagues for next season.
Clubs to vote on season
SPFL clubs will vote on whether the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two seasons should be ended - but a decision over the outcome of the Premiership has been delayed.
For now, the top flight will remain postponed "to give the best possible opportunity" for it to finish.
But it would also be decided on points won per match "if the SPFL board determines" the games cannot be played.
A 75% vote in favour is needed with 17:00 BST on Friday the deadline.
