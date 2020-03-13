Scottish football suspended amid coronavirus outbreak - reaction

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell: "Since the guidance outlined by governments last night we have been
engaged in extensive dialogue to clarify the position and implications of that
guidance for Scottish football.
"Today’s announcement is made in the interests of public
health but, equally, the health and safety of players, match officials, and
staff across the game.
"This is of paramount importance as the country enters
the ‘delay’ phase of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It is also why the Scottish FA is compelled to ensure that the suspension is cascaded through the non-professional and grassroots games until further notice."
Old Firm derby suspended
Celtic players were training this morning at Lennoxtown, in preparation for Sunday's Old Firm derby at Ibrox.
However, the announcement by the governing bodies means the players won't be in action.
Celtic manager Neil Lennon is due to address the media in the next few minutes.
Get Involved - Scottish football suspended
Jamie D: Well done. Correct decision.
foosyirdoosmin: Why wasn't this decision made yesterday right after Nicola's Sturgeon's announcement? What about the Aberdeen fans travelling down to Motherwell?
'Unprecedented situation' - Doncaster
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster: "As everyone knows, this is a fast-moving and unprecedented
situation for the entire country.
“We have been in intensive and detailed discussions since last
night and have also been taking on board the experience of our counterparts in
England and across Europe.
"As a result, the board of the SPFL has agreed this morning that all league fixtures this weekend and next midweek will be postponed until further notice.
"The health and safety of fans, players and officials is absolutely
paramount. We have not yet had any confirmed cases of Coronavirus amongst
players in Scotland, but, given the nature of this outbreak, it seems only a
matter of time.
"We realise that many people will be bitterly disappointed, and we
would obviously prefer to be in a position where we can continue as normal, but
that’s neither realistic nor possible."
Get Involved - Scottish football suspended
