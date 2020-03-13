Scottish football suspended amid coronavirus outbreak - reaction

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell: "Since the guidance outlined by governments last night we have been engaged in extensive dialogue to clarify the position and implications of that guidance for Scottish football.

"Today’s announcement is made in the interests of public health but, equally, the health and safety of players, match officials, and staff across the game.

"This is of paramount importance as the country enters the ‘delay’ phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is also why the Scottish FA is compelled to ensure that the suspension is cascaded through the non-professional and grassroots games until further notice."