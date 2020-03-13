St Mirren fans with face masks
Live

Scottish football suspended amid coronavirus outbreak - reaction

preview
296
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Thomas McGuigan

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Suspension until further notice' - SFA

    SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell: "Since the guidance outlined by governments last night we have been engaged in extensive dialogue to clarify the position and implications of that guidance for Scottish football.

    "Today’s announcement is made in the interests of public health but, equally, the health and safety of players, match officials, and staff across the game.

    "This is of paramount importance as the country enters the ‘delay’ phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

    SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said the decision was in the interests of public safety

    "It is also why the Scottish FA is compelled to ensure that the suspension is cascaded through the non-professional and grassroots games until further notice."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Old Firm derby suspended

    Celtic players were training this morning at Lennoxtown, in preparation for Sunday's Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

    However, the announcement by the governing bodies means the players won't be in action.

    Celtic manager Neil Lennon is due to address the media in the next few minutes.

    Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham and team-mates training at Lennoxtown
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham and team-mates training at Lennoxtown
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Get Involved - Scottish football suspended

    @bbcsportscot

    Jamie D: Well done. Correct decision.

    foosyirdoosmin: Why wasn't this decision made yesterday right after Nicola's Sturgeon's announcement? What about the Aberdeen fans travelling down to Motherwell?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Unprecedented situation' - Doncaster

    SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster: "As everyone knows, this is a fast-moving and unprecedented situation for the entire country.

    “We have been in intensive and detailed discussions since last night and have also been taking on board the experience of our counterparts in England and across Europe.

    SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster
    Copyright: sns
    Image caption: Neil Doncaster says a confirmed case of coronavirus in Scottish football is "only a matter of time"

    "As a result, the board of the SPFL has agreed this morning that all league fixtures this weekend and next midweek will be postponed until further notice.

    "The health and safety of fans, players and officials is absolutely paramount. We have not yet had any confirmed cases of Coronavirus amongst players in Scotland, but, given the nature of this outbreak, it seems only a matter of time.

    "We realise that many people will be bitterly disappointed, and we would obviously prefer to be in a position where we can continue as normal, but that’s neither realistic nor possible."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Scottish football suspended over coronavirus

    The Scottish football season has been suspended until further notice over fears about coronavirus, the SPFL has confirmed.

    SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said it was "neither realistic nor possible" to continue with games.

    The postponements begin with Friday's Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen, and Queen of the South against Ayr United in the Championship.

    Sunday's Old Firm derby at Ibrox will also not be played.

    The Scottish football season has been suspended until further notice over fears about coronavirus
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Scottish football's governing bodies say public safety is paramount
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top