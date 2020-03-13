Sport hit by coronavirus - latest updates

In a news conference yesterday Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK government is considering banning sporting fixtures - but it will not happen immediately.
What has been the Premier League reaction?
In a news conference yesterday Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK government is considering banning sporting fixtures - but it will not happen immediately.
But the English top-flight will now hold "an emergency club meeting" on Friday to discuss future fixtures.
BBC Sport understands all 20 Premier League clubs want to decide on a unified strategy, and one of the possible options that will be discussed at the meeting is postponing the rest of this weekend's scheduled fixtures.
Arsenal boss Arteta tests positive
The Hudson-Odoi news comes after it was announced last night Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive.
The Gunners have closed their training ground and club staff who had recent contact with Arteta will now self-isolate.
The full first-team squad is in self-isolation and the Gunners Premier League game against Brighton on Saturday has been postponed.
Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus
It has been confirmed overnight that England international Callum Hudson-Odoi has become the first Premier League player to test positive for the virus.
The Chelsea winger "displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning" and stayed away from the the training ground, the club say.
Those to come into close contact with 19-year-old - including the whole Chelsea first-team squad and coaching staff - have been put into self-isolation.
Chelsea are due to play Aston Villa at 17:30 GMT in the Premier League on Saturday.
