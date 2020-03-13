Sport hit by coronavirus - latest updates

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

In a news conference yesterday Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK government is considering banning sporting fixtures - but it will not happen immediately.

But the English top-flight will now hold "an emergency club meeting" on Friday to discuss future fixtures.

BBC Sport understands all 20 Premier League clubs want to decide on a unified strategy, and one of the possible options that will be discussed at the meeting is postponing the rest of this weekend's scheduled fixtures.