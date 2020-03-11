Man City v Arsenal postponed, Spurs out of Champions League - reaction

The Italians held a 4-1 lead from the first leg of their last-16 tie and quickly added to their advantage inside an eerie Mestalla Stadium.
'It's not the time to crumble'
RB Leipzig 3-0 Tottenham (4-0 on aggregate)
Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli called yesterday's result 'an extremely disappointing night'.
Ilicic hits four as Atalanta advance into the quarter-finals
Valencia 3-4 Atalanta (4-8 on aggregate)
Josip Ilicic scored four goals against Valencia as Atalanta eased into the Champions League quarter-finals in the competition's first match to be played behind closed doors because of coronavirus.
The Italians held a 4-1 lead from the first leg of their last-16 tie and quickly added to their advantage inside an eerie Mestalla Stadium.
With the chants of a large gathering of home supporters outside the ground clearly audible, Slovenia forward Ilicic converted a third-minute penalty after he had been fouled by Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby.
And while Kevin Gameiro capitalised on a defensive mix-up to tap in an equaliser for the hosts, Diakhaby's handball allowed Ilicic to score his second spot-kick of the evening to put the visitors 6-2 up on aggregate.
A second Gameiro goal, this time from a close-range header, levelled the score on the night before Ferran Torres' lobbed effort put the La Liga side in front. However, Ilicic's rasping left-foot drive from 20 yards restored Atalanta's three-goal aggregate lead as he became the first Slovenian player to score a Champions League hat-trick.
Ilicic's fourth, a left-foot effort into the top left corner, rounded off an 8-4 aggregate win on a fine evening for Gian Piero Gasperini's side, who have now scored 28 goals in their last seven games and become the competition's first debutants to reach the last eight since Leicester City in 2016-17.
'It's not the time to crumble'
RB Leipzig 3-0 Tottenham (4-0 on aggregate)
Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli called yesterday's result 'an extremely disappointing night'.
'Spurs players seem inferior'
RB Leipzig 3-0 Tottenham (4-0 on aggregate)
Guillem Balague
Spanish football journalist on BBC Radio 5 Live
Jose Mourinho hasn’t had such a poor team since he was at Porto. You’ve got a lot of excuses and he points them out at every press conference.
He has a squad that is tired, in need of change and what we hear is that the club doesn’t think it needs a big overhaul.
Perhaps he was not the man to take over the mantel from Mauricio Pochettino. The team has gone from being proactive to reactive, to being defensive and I think that’s what the fans are asking for, not so much to win titles but to see the football they have had the past four years or so.
If they [the players] are not confident in what has been asked of them and you play against a team that is playing very well, they seem inferior. They don’t think they can do it.
Spurs well beaten in Germany
RB Leipzig 3-0 Tottenham (4-0 on aggregate)
Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League campaign came to an end as they were well beaten by RB Leipzig in the last 16.
The German club - who were only formed 10 years ago - led 1-0 from the first leg in London and Marcel Sabitzer's double at the Red Bull Arena put Leipzig in control.
Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris should have done better for both goals - getting a hand to both the Leipzig captain's 20-yard shot and near-post header.
Emil Forsberg scored with his first touch after coming off the bench to give Leipzig a 4-0 aggregate win.
Tottenham reached the Champions League final last season, but there will be no repeat this year as they suffered a tame exit from the tournament on Tuesday night in the last 16.
Then there was some big news in the early hours as Manchester City's game against Arsenal became the first Premier League game to be postponed because of coronavirus.
We've got a lot to talk about today...