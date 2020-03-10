Live

Reaction as Leicester thrash Villa and Champions League build-up

Live Reporting

By Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  Paper talk - The Express

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Express
    Copyright: The Daily Express
  Paper talk - The Daily Star

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Star
    Copyright: The Daily Star
  Paper talk - The Mirror

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Mirror
    Copyright: The Mirror
  4. Paper talk

    Tuesday's back pages

    But let's start with a look at this morning's back pages that you will be waking up to.

    Leicester's hammering of Villa is the big story but there is also news of Birmingham youngster Jude Bellingham and his visit to Manchester yesterday.

  5. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live page on this gloomy Tuesday morning.

    The rain has been pouring overnight and there's a virus sweeping across the country, but here's a healthy dose of football news to hopefully brighten up your day.

    So chuck the kettle on and strap yourself in as we look back at last night's Premier League action, before hearing from Jurgen Klopp as he tries to steer his Liverpool side into the Champions League quarter-final.

    Jurgen Klopp
    Copyright: Getty Images
