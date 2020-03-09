Premier League reaction, including Manchester derby

England manager Phil Neville says there has been "a bit of disrespect" shown to striker Ellen White in recent weeks.

White was named among the substitutes against Japan with Bethany England - the joint top scorer in the Women's Super League and who many have said should get more game time - starting up front in New Jersey.

However the 30-year-old, the joint top scorer at last year's World Cup, came off the bench to score the winner.

"She [White] is one of the best strikers in the world," Neville said.

"What has been disrespectful over the last days has been the lack of respect shown to Ellen White, for what she has achieved over the last eight months"