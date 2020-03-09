Premier League reaction, including Manchester derby

White was named among the substitutes against Japan with Bethany England - the joint top scorer in the Women's Super League and who many have said should get more game time - starting up front in New Jersey.
However the 30-year-old, the joint top scorer at last year's World Cup, came off the bench to score the winner.
"She [White] is one of the best strikers in the world," Neville said.
"What has been disrespectful over the last days has been the lack of respect shown to Ellen White, for what she has achieved over the last eight months"
England 1-0 Japan
England edge past Japan
England 1-0 Japan
Emma Sanders
BBC Sport at Red Bull Arena, New Jersey
England got their SheBelieves Cup campaign back on track with a narrow victory against Japan in New Jersey.
Ellen White came off the bench to score a late winner, slotting the ball past the goalkeeper from close range after Toni Duggan, who was also a second-half substitute, won possession on the edge of the box.
It keeps alive England's slim hopes of defending their SheBelieves Cup title, after they lost to world champions the USA in their opening match on Thursday.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been searching for a significant moment since being handed the job as Manchester United manager while basking in the afterglow of a caretaker's honeymoon period.
As he strolled down the touchline in an Old Trafford downpour at the conclusion of Manchester United's first Premier League double over Manchester City since 2009-10, the first since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, this felt a little like it.
It was all done in the euphoria of 2-0 victory but as Solskjaer shielded his eyes and tried to find his family in the crowd and his name resounded around the stadium, he looked like the heavy burden of this mammoth job was, in part, being lightened.
Carlo Ancelotti endured a miserable return to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea thrashed his Everton side to boost their top-four Premier League hopes.
Helped by the inclusion of 18-year-old Billy Gilmour, who made his full Premier League debut, Chelsea started the game with a far greater tempo and went ahead after 14 minutes when Mason Mount ended an 18-game goal drought by firing past Jordan Pickford at his near post.
Pedro then latched on to a superb through ball by Ross Barkley to score his first league goal of the season as Frank Lampard's side took control.
Two goals in the space of three minutes shortly after the break ended the game as a contest as Willian found the bottom corner with a low shot and Olivier Giroud continued his renaissance with a tap-in from a short corner.
This thunderous encounter was a personal nightmare for Manchester City's normally reliable Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson, who gifted Solskjaer's side both goals in sharply contrasting fashion.
He allowed Anthony Martial's routine shot to squirm under his body from a quick Bruno Fernandes free-kick on the half-hour and then, with seconds left, threw a clearance straight to Scott McTominay, who showed great technique to send a long-range finish, struck first time, into the net in front of a delirious Stretford End.
Good morning
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Manchester is red this morning after goals from Anthony
Martial and Scott McTominay secured the derby spoils at a soggy but jubilant Old
Trafford.
It is a result that also edges rivals Liverpool closer to a
first title in 30 years. They could even become champions in the next week
without kicking a ball.
We will bring you all the reaction from the Manchester derby plus
Chelsea's win against Everton and all of Saturday's Premier League action.
We will also reflect on England's late win over Japan in the
SheBelieves Cup, plus a look ahead to tonight's game between Aston Villa and
Leicester.
'Liverpool can win the title next week'
The I
The I lead on the ramifications of United's win, with Liverpool now within touching distance of the title. They can even become champions in the next week without kicking a ball.
'Red Hot'
Daily Mirror
The Mirror also lead on Solskjaer's warning to the rest of the Premier League, though they also point out the fact that United's win helps edge Liverpool towards the title.
'Red dawn rising'
The Guardian
The Guardian choose to focus on Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's warning to their Premier League rivals that the Red Devils are on the rise.
'Bragging rights'
The Daily Telegraph
'Bragging rights' is the headline in the Telegraph, with a photo of a jubilant Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Scott McTominay.
'Eds will roll'
The Daily Express
The Express follow a similar theme, suggesting the City players fear a 'backlash' from Pep Guardiola after Sunday's derby defeat.
'Red raw'
The back pages
The Daily Star
Yes, it's Manchester United's derby victory. 'Red raw' is the headline in the Star, with the Manchester City players expected to face a grilling from Pep Guardiola this week.
The back pages
Now let's take a look at some of today's back pages.
No prizes for guessing what dominates....
