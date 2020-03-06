FA Cup reaction and Premier League news conferences

It was a frustrating evening for Wayne Rooney against his old club. The former England captain twice went close from free-kicks but was denied by excellent saves from Sergio Romero.

Playing in a deep-lying midfield role, the 34-year-old was also at the heart of their two other best second-half chances.

"Everyone loves Wayne, all the supporters at Manchester United appreciate what he did," said United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"He played well. He shows class and sometimes he has too much time on the ball for my liking."