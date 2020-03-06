FA Cup reaction and Premier League news conferences

Instead of just reading about the game, why don't you watch it as well? Click below for all the best bits from Pride Park.
By Thomas Mallows
Man Utd march on
Derby 0-3 Manchester United
'Everyone loves Wayne'
It was a frustrating evening for Wayne Rooney against his old club. The former England captain twice went close from free-kicks but was denied by excellent saves from Sergio Romero.
Playing in a deep-lying midfield role, the 34-year-old was also at the heart of their two other best second-half chances.
"Everyone loves Wayne, all the supporters at Manchester United appreciate what he did," said United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
"He played well. He shows class and sometimes he has too much time on the ball for my liking."
Ighalo double sends Man Utd through
Odion Ighalo scored twice as Manchester United eased past Derby to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
The Nigerian forward, who now has three goals in his last two starts, says he "doesn't care what anybody says" after some people questioned his surprise move to Old Trafford.
The victory completes an all-Premier League line-up in the quarter-finals, with the Red Devils travelling to Norwich in the last eight.
