EFL Cup final and Premier League reaction

By Stephan Shemilt

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Around the globe, Real Madrid defeated Barcelona in El Clasico to go a point clear at the top of La Liga, while there was controversy at Bayern Munich's huge win over Hoffenheim.

    Also, some fella called Beckham had a team play in MLS for the first time.

    We'll dwell on all of these stories and more over the next few hours.

  2. Post update

    In Scotland, Rangers were beaten by Hearts in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup, a result which left Gers boss Steven Gerrard saying he needs to do some "serious thinking".

    Celtic, Hibernian and Aberdeen complete the last four. We've got highlights of all of those quarter-final matches...

    Highlights: Hearts 1-0 Rangers, Scottish Cup quarter-final
  3. Post update

    At the bottom of the Premier League, there were huge wins for Watford and West Ham, which left Aston Villa and Bournemouth in the bottom three.

    In the race to join the top flight, Leeds' fourth successive win saw them close the gap on Championship leaders West Brom to one point after the Baggies were beaten by Wigan.

  4. Post update

    Wolves continued their fine run with a 3-2 win at Spurs, a victory that leaves them only three points off the top four.

    If fifth turns out to be good enough for a Champions League spot, then Nuno Espirito Santo's men are level there with Manchester United, who drew 1-1 at Everton.

  5. Post update

    Yep, for the first time in a long time, Manchester City can say they had a better weekend than Liverpool.

    Pep Guardiola's men lifted the EFL Cup for a third successive year, while Liverpool tasted defeat in the Premier League for the first time in living memory.

    But the weekend wasn't just about the top two teams in England...

  6. Post update

    And other times, it really doesn't.

    Manchester City celebrate
  7. Post update

    Football.

    Sometimes it surprises you...

    Watford score
