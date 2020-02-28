Europa League reaction & Premier League build-up

I imagine, like most, that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta expected to be heading to bed with his side in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday night.

He sounded pretty glum when delivering his post match briefing to the press.

"It hurts a lot. We had a lot of intentions in this competition," Arteta said.

"We were in control but conceded a set-piece to put us in a difficult position. We created a lot of chances and got ourselves in a good position. If you concede four goals from set-pieces in two games it makes it very difficult."

To add injury to insult, Arsenal also lost defender Shkodran Mustafi to a hamstring problem.