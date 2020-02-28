Europa League reaction & Premier League build-up

Arsenal 1-2 Olympiakos (Agg 2-2) Olympiakos win on away goals
I imagine, like most, that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta expected to be heading to bed with his side in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday night.
He sounded pretty glum when delivering his post match briefing to the press.
"It hurts a lot. We had a lot of intentions in this competition," Arteta said.
"We were in control but conceded a set-piece to put us in a difficult position. We created a lot of chances and got ourselves in a good position. If you concede four goals from set-pieces in two games it makes it very difficult."
To add injury to insult, Arsenal also lost defender Shkodran Mustafi to a hamstring problem.
Arsenal 1-2 Olympiakos (Agg 2-2) Olympiakos win on away goals
Before I get going let's have a quick look at the newspapers...
So where to start....
I'll be bringing you reaction to Thursday night's Europa League reaction before we head over to Nyon, Switzerland for the last-16 draw at noon.
There'll also be all the latest Premier League news - with ten managers going in front of the media before this weekend's games and with Norwich hosting Leicester, to kick all those off, in Friday evening's game (20:00 GMT).
So basically it's a pretty full schedule.
Welcome
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Good morning.
Well it probably is as long as you're not an Arsenal fan.
The Gunners suffered a shocking Europa League defeat at the hands of Olympiakos, while Celtic were dumped out by FC Copenhagen on Thursday evening
Can't say I saw either of those coming.
Elsewhere Wolves cruised into the last 16 despite a narrow defeat at Espanyol and Manchester United thrashed Club Bruges at Old Trafford to also progress.
