Live

Europa League reaction & Premier League build-up

preview
3,071
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. 'It hurts a lot'

    Arsenal 1-2 Olympiakos (Agg 2-2) Olympiakos win on away goals

    I imagine, like most, that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta expected to be heading to bed with his side in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday night.

    He sounded pretty glum when delivering his post match briefing to the press.

    "It hurts a lot. We had a lot of intentions in this competition," Arteta said.

    "We were in control but conceded a set-piece to put us in a difficult position. We created a lot of chances and got ourselves in a good position. If you concede four goals from set-pieces in two games it makes it very difficult."

    To add injury to insult, Arsenal also lost defender Shkodran Mustafi to a hamstring problem.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Arsenal crash out

    Arsenal 1-2 Olympiakos (Agg 2-2) Olympiakos win on away goals

    Arsenal had been on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions until Thursday night, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looking the business.

    But the Gunners captain could not save his side from Europa League elimination despite scoring, with the Gabon international missing a glaring chance at the death to put Arsenal through.

    Just have a read of our match report here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Red juggernaut'

    The back pages

    The Guardian back page
    Copyright: The Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Fernandes leads United romp'

    The back pages

    The Times

    The Times back page
    Copyright: The Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Ighalo sparks a Bruges cruise'

    The back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Daily Mirror back page
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    Before I get going let's have a quick look at the newspapers...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    So where to start....

    I'll be bringing you reaction to Thursday night's Europa League reaction before we head over to Nyon, Switzerland for the last-16 draw at noon.

    There'll also be all the latest Premier League news - with ten managers going in front of the media before this weekend's games and with Norwich hosting Leicester, to kick all those off, in Friday evening's game (20:00 GMT).

    So basically it's a pretty full schedule.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Welcome

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Good morning.

    Well it probably is as long as you're not an Arsenal fan.

    The Gunners suffered a shocking Europa League defeat at the hands of Olympiakos, while Celtic were dumped out by FC Copenhagen on Thursday evening

    Can't say I saw either of those coming.

    Elsewhere Wolves cruised into the last 16 despite a narrow defeat at Espanyol and Manchester United thrashed Club Bruges at Old Trafford to also progress.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top