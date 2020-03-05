Watch: Wales v Estonia

Young guns given their chance against the Estonians
Young guns given their chance against the Estonians
Jayne Ludlow has called up no fewer than six teenage players to her 24-woman squad for the match against Estonia – the first women’s international to be hosted in Wrexham since 2012.
Jess Fishlock, Gemma Evans and Elise Hughes are all unavailable through injury, giving uncapped youngsters like Charlton’s Lily Woodham and Cardiff’s Maria Francis-Jones a chance to shine alongside the likes of Sophie Ingle.
Ludlow will Estonia – currently ranked 91st in the world – a good test as Wales enter a crucial period of their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign.
Wales currently lie second in their group, four points behind leaders Norway, after drawing twice against Northern Ireland – and they play Norway on 14 April. The three best runners-up in the group stages will qualify directly to the tournament, and Wales have high hopes of reaching their first ever major women’s finals.
BBC coverage
All times are GMT and subject to change
You can watch Wales’ friendly match against Estonia right here on the BBC Sport website at the top of this page – with English and Welsh-language commentary - or on the BBC Red Button and the BBC iPlayer, with the full match available to watch again on catch-up.
Friday 6 March
18:50-21:00 – BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
Each Football Association across the country has information specifically to encourage women to play so get contacting in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and England.