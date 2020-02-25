Sadio Mane

Reaction as Liverpool go 22 points clear

By Alex Bysouth

    Liverpool have a 22-point lead with 11 games to play, which means they will clinch a first Premier League title if they win their next four matches...

    Just don't mention the last time the Reds had to get a result against Palace in the title race.

    Run in
  2. Record Reds...

    • Liverpool have won their past 21 home Premier League games, equalling the English top-flight record for consecutive home wins, set by the Reds themselves between January and December 1972 under Bill Shankly.
    • Jurgen Klopp's side can amass 112 points this season - no title-winning team has achieved that in England.
    • This is now Liverpool's longest unbeaten run, beating the 37 that concluded in 1894.
    • The earliest Premier League title win was achieved by Manchester United when they claimed victory in 2000-01 on 14 April. If the Reds keep winning, they could win the title in March.
    West Ham boss David Moyes: "We can take a lot of positives. Before the game nobody will have given us a great deal of hope. I thought for large periods of the game we had a chance.

    "I'd hate to think my teams would do anything but put a lot of effort in and I'd be annoyed if anyone else thought otherwise.

    "The disappointing thing is the individual mistakes. I thought tonight we did a really good job. We performed really well as a team but we go away with no points and it's the points we need."

    MOyes
  4. Hammers in trouble?

    At the other end of the table, West Ham are in a serious spot of bother.

    David Moyes' side are currently in the relegation zone, one point from safety.

    They face Southampton, Arsenal, Wolves and Tottenham in their next four games.

    Former West Ham and England goalkeeper Rob Green on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Liverpool weren't at their best on Monday. Compared to last week, the performance from West Ham was a stark contrast. They asked questions. Every man put a shift in.

    "Jurgen Klopp was celebrating that like a huge, huge win. It was probably the most they have been pushed all season."

    Times
    Metro
    Mirror
    Guardian
    Telegraph
    Here's what the papers made of it...

    It was a nightmare evening for West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

    He failed to deal with a routine Georginio Wijnaldum header for the first, let Mohamed Salah's shot to squirm through his legs for the second and was caught stranded by Trent Alexander-Arnold's lofted assist for the third.

    Don't let him near the pancakes tonight...

    Salah
    Victory means Liverpool equal the English top-flight record of 18 successive wins, set by Manchester City from August to December 2017, with Jurgen Klopp's side last dropping points in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in October.

  15. Reds recover to beat Hammers

    Mane
    Yes, Liverpool survived a rare night of struggle in this stellar season to overcome West Ham United and close to within four wins of the Premier League title.

    Georginio Wijnaldum gave the hosts an early lead but Issa Diop quickly equalised and then Pablo Fornals gave the Hammers a surprise lead after the break.

    But it wasn't to be. Mohamed Salah made it all square on 68 minutes and the inevitable Sadio Mane winner followed with nine minutes to go.

    "And West Ham have ended Liverpool's unbeaten run..."

    Hammers fans were dreaming with an hour gone at Anfield on Monday night, and then really struck - or to be more accurate, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane struck.

    In the end, it was business as usual for the Reds.

