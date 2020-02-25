Reaction as Liverpool go 22 points clear

West Ham boss David Moyes: "We can take a lot of positives. Before the game nobody will have given us a great deal of hope. I thought for large periods of the game we had a chance.

"I'd hate to think my teams would do anything but put a lot of effort in and I'd be annoyed if anyone else thought otherwise.

"The disappointing thing is the individual mistakes. I thought tonight we did a really good job. We performed really well as a team but we go away with no points and it's the points we need."