Premier League reaction

Not Frank but Fernandes. The midfielder is making quite an impression at Manchester United since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon and he scored his first goal for the club in a comfortable home win against relegation-threatened Watford on Sunday.
Good morning
Well what another great weekend of Premier League action.
The odd smattering of brilliance, a bit of VAR controversy and some big results at both ends of the table.
I’ll be
honest I thought Chelsea had fourth spot sewn up a few weeks back but things
are looking a tad tighter after Manchester United, Wolves and Arsenal all won
on Sunday.
Live Reporting
By Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
The back pages
The Guardian
'Arsenal on song'
The back pages
The Times
Post update
Right before I get on to Arsenal and Wolves and everything else, let's have a quick peek at the national newspapers...
Congested behind Chelsea
It's a little congested behind Chelsea now.
You would still have to fancy Frank Lampard's side to finish fourth but Manchester United are among a clutch of teams who may have other ideas about that.
Post update
Man Utd 3-0 Watford
Bruno Fernandes' opening goal for Manchester United ended a 236-minute wait for a home goal in the Premier League after they had failed to score against Burnley and Wolves.
Anthony Martial scored an excellent second after Watford's Troy Deeney had a goal ruled out by VAR for handball in the build-up.
And Mason Greenwood, 18, lashed home his 11th of the season 15 minutes from time to complete United's scoring.
You can read all about that in technicolor here.
Why Man Utd fans have a new hero in Fernandes
Man Utd 3-0 Watford
Arrogant, cheeky and an unmistakable touch of class - Manchester United fans have a new hero in Bruno Fernandes, according to Peter Crouch.
That's what £47m gets you though. A midfielder who runs forward, can shoot and passes to other players in the same colour shirt...
And the former England forward thinks there is a lot more to come from the Portuguese midfielder.
Just have a read of this.
Post update
Where to start? What about Bruno.
Not Frank but Fernandes. The midfielder is making quite an impression at Manchester United since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon and he scored his first goal for the club in a comfortable home win against relegation-threatened Watford on Sunday.
Good morning
Well what another great weekend of Premier League action.
The odd smattering of brilliance, a bit of VAR controversy and some big results at both ends of the table.
I’ll be honest I thought Chelsea had fourth spot sewn up a few weeks back but things are looking a tad tighter after Manchester United, Wolves and Arsenal all won on Sunday.