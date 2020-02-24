Premier League reaction

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes' opening goal for Manchester United ended a 236-minute wait for a home goal in the Premier League after they had failed to score against Burnley and Wolves.

Anthony Martial scored an excellent second after Watford's Troy Deeney had a goal ruled out by VAR for handball in the build-up.

And Mason Greenwood, 18, lashed home his 11th of the season 15 minutes from time to complete United's scoring.

You can read all about that in technicolor here.