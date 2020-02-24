Live

Premier League reaction

preview
Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

    The back pages

    The Guardian

    The Guardian
    Copyright: The Guardian
  2. 'Arsenal on song'

    The back pages

    The Times

    The Times football section
    Copyright: The Times
  3. Post update

    Right before I get on to Arsenal and Wolves and everything else, let's have a quick peek at the national newspapers...

  4. Congested behind Chelsea

    It's a little congested behind Chelsea now.

    You would still have to fancy Frank Lampard's side to finish fourth but Manchester United are among a clutch of teams who may have other ideas about that.

    Premier League table
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  5. Post update

    Man Utd 3-0 Watford

    Martial & Fernandes
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Bruno Fernandes' opening goal for Manchester United ended a 236-minute wait for a home goal in the Premier League after they had failed to score against Burnley and Wolves.

    Anthony Martial scored an excellent second after Watford's Troy Deeney had a goal ruled out by VAR for handball in the build-up.

    And Mason Greenwood, 18, lashed home his 11th of the season 15 minutes from time to complete United's scoring.

    You can read all about that in technicolor here.

  6. Why Man Utd fans have a new hero in Fernandes

    Man Utd 3-0 Watford

    Arrogant, cheeky and an unmistakable touch of class - Manchester United fans have a new hero in Bruno Fernandes, according to Peter Crouch.

    That's what £47m gets you though. A midfielder who runs forward, can shoot and passes to other players in the same colour shirt...

    And the former England forward thinks there is a lot more to come from the Portuguese midfielder.

    Just have a read of this.

  7. Post update

    Bruno Fernandes
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Where to start? What about Bruno.

    Not Frank but Fernandes. The midfielder is making quite an impression at Manchester United since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon and he scored his first goal for the club in a comfortable home win against relegation-threatened Watford on Sunday.

  8. Good morning

    Well what another great weekend of Premier League action.

    The odd smattering of brilliance, a bit of VAR controversy and some big results at both ends of the table.

    I’ll be honest I thought Chelsea had fourth spot sewn up a few weeks back but things are looking a tad tighter after Manchester United, Wolves and Arsenal all won on Sunday.

